IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni Return to Action vs SRH? CSK Coach Provides Massive Update on Former Captain’s Comeback

The Chennai Super Kings have received a massive boost as MS Dhoni is likely to return to action against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18, confirmed by CSK coach Stephen Fleming. The former Kiwi captain has confirmed that Dhoni is 100 per cent fit and is practicing at full intensity.

“MS Dhoni is now 100% fit and is practicing at full intensity. We are hoping to have him back in the next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad,” Fleming told reporters after the win over KKR.

IPL 2026: How Have CSK Fared in The Tournament?

The Chennai Super Kings who have been without MS Dhoni so far in the edition. The side started off in a forgettable manner losing three matches on the trot in the beginning of the tournament. The side then made a fine comeback to register back to back wins on the trot.

Chennai Super Kings secured a commanding 32-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai on Tuesday. KKR is still winless, having lost four and one no result, sitting at the bottom of the table. CSK has climbed to eighth spot in the points table, with four points after this win.

“I think, good to be on the winning side after a long time. I felt it was getting into my head even when I was batting, but after the last game, I felt a bit relaxed. I feel I’m feeling really good. Just make sure that you do whatever the team needs, whatever the situation needs. And I feel even mentally, I’m feeling really well, feeling positive, and just a big, a big knock is just around the corner, but as long as the other guys are just covering up for me, definitely I’ll do it when it’s needed,” Gaikwad said after the match.

Gaikwad expressed his immense satisfaction with CSK’s performance after successfully defending 192 against the KKR. Gaikwad also felt that the key to victory was a strong bowling power play, followed by maintaining control of the required run rate throughout the innings.

“Definitely feeling good, to be honest. I think again, we defended a good score. I felt it was a par score, given that the wicket drastically changed after the first seven or eight overs. It started spinning a bit, it started stopping a bit. We were first looking at 220, 210, but then, we thought anything around 190, 180 would be a good score, and I think after that, we just had to get a good power play in bowling. After that, it was just about maintaining that run rate,” he added.

Gaikwad praised his CSK’s improved bowling unit after their win over the Kolkata Knight Riders. He said the bowling combinations are starting to settle, with players clearly understanding their roles, lengths, and match-ups, which is helping the attack become more effective over time.

Gaikwad felt the unit is steadily improving and adapting well to match situations. He also explained tactical decisions, including the use of spinners like Noor Ahmad when needed, while noting that plans shifted as the situation evolved.

“Bowling combination was good. Slowly, slowly, it’s starting to come together, I feel. Everyone kind of knows what their role is, which overs, what to bowl, and what lengths to bowl at. So I think they are adjusting and adapting really well according to what the team needs. As I said, slowly, slowly, we are getting better and better. And that’s a good sign for us. We wanted to kind of use Noor if we were short in padding, but we thought that we had it covered, and Akhil coming in the second innings, more of a power play bowler,” he concluded.

Coming to the match, asked to bat first, CSK posted 192/5 in 20 overs, powered by key contributions from Samson (48 off 32, 4 fours and 3 sixes) and Brevis (41 off 29, 4 fours and 2 sixes), while Kartik Tyagi impressed with figures of 2/35.

In reply, KKR were reduced to 29/2 but fought back through a 50-run stand between skipper Rahane (28 off 22) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (27 off 19). However, a decisive spell from Noor Ahmad triggered a collapse as KKR slumped to 90/6 and eventually finished at 160/7.

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