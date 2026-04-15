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Home > Sports News > ‘If Gautam Gambhir is Removed, Handling Players Will Become Very Difficult’: World Cup-Winner Gives Strong Warning

‘If Gautam Gambhir is Removed, Handling Players Will Become Very Difficult’: World Cup-Winner Gives Strong Warning

Former Indian cricketer Munaf Patel has said that if a coach like Gautam Gambhir is removed from his position in the senior men’s cricket team, it will become tough to handle players, adding that many people don’t like Gambhir because he is a genuine person.

(Image Credit: ICC/ANI)
(Image Credit: ICC/ANI)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 15, 2026 10:54:26 IST

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‘If Gautam Gambhir is Removed, Handling Players Will Become Very Difficult’: World Cup-Winner Gives Strong Warning

Former pacer Munaf Patel has said that India needs a coach like Gautam Gambhir who can handle all the players despite facing criticism. Munaf further added that people don’t like Gambhir because he is a genuine person and has stood out for his blunt honesty and uncompromising approach.

“Just remember this, if a head coach like Gautam Gambhir is removed, then handling the players will become very difficult. He is a genuine person; he calls the truth as it is and many people don’t like that,” Munaf said while speaking to The Times of India. 

“Everyone knows that if things go off track, he dares to drop that player. Man-management is the most important thing. And it isn’t easy. Try saying no to someone like Virat Kohli,” Munaf added.

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How Has India Fared Under Gautam Gambhir?

Team India has had a horrible run in the Test format and the side is now staring at an early exit from the WTC final race. India faced two whitewash defeats, the first against New Zealand and the second against South Africa at home while also lost against Australia in Tour Downunder. 

The white-ball record is far better than the longer format. The Men in Blue won the Champions Trophy last year under Rohit Sharma and then successfully defended the T20 title at home under Suryakumar Yadav this year. 

Will Gautam Gambhir Continue after 2027 ODI World Cup?

While the next big task for Gautam Gambhir in white-ball cricket is the ODI World Cup slated to take place next year, he has sought an extension of his contract until the 2028 T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia and New Zealand. At present, Gambhir’s contract is set to conclude with the 2027 ODI World Cup.

What Are India’s Upcoming Tours?

India’s immediate focus in T20 cricket now shifts to upcoming bilateral series against Ireland and England. These assignments are increasingly being viewed as a crucial testing ground for Suryakumar, not just as a batter but also as a leader whose place in India’s long-term plans is under evaluation. The performances in these series are expected to carry significant weight in determining whether he is backed through to the next major tournament cycle.

Also Read: Who Won Yesterday’s IPL 2026 Match Between CSK And KKR? — All-Round Effort Hands Chennai Super Kings Comprehensive Victory Over Kolkata Knight Riders

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‘If Gautam Gambhir is Removed, Handling Players Will Become Very Difficult’: World Cup-Winner Gives Strong Warning

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‘If Gautam Gambhir is Removed, Handling Players Will Become Very Difficult’: World Cup-Winner Gives Strong Warning

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‘If Gautam Gambhir is Removed, Handling Players Will Become Very Difficult’: World Cup-Winner Gives Strong Warning
‘If Gautam Gambhir is Removed, Handling Players Will Become Very Difficult’: World Cup-Winner Gives Strong Warning
‘If Gautam Gambhir is Removed, Handling Players Will Become Very Difficult’: World Cup-Winner Gives Strong Warning
‘If Gautam Gambhir is Removed, Handling Players Will Become Very Difficult’: World Cup-Winner Gives Strong Warning

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