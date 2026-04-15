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Home > Sports News > Who Won Yesterday’s IPL 2026 Match Between CSK And KKR? — All-Round Effort Hands Chennai Super Kings Comprehensive Victory Over Kolkata Knight Riders

Who Won Yesterday’s IPL 2026 Match Between CSK And KKR? — All-Round Effort Hands Chennai Super Kings Comprehensive Victory Over Kolkata Knight Riders

Fiery knocks from Sanju Samson and Dewald Brevis and a game-changing spell from Noor Ahmed helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secure a 32-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Chennai on Tuesday.

CSK beat KKR. (Photo Credits: IPL/X)
CSK beat KKR. (Photo Credits: IPL/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 15, 2026 09:32:15 IST

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Who Won Yesterday’s IPL 2026 Match Between CSK And KKR? — All-Round Effort Hands Chennai Super Kings Comprehensive Victory Over Kolkata Knight Riders

Chennai Super kings registered a 32-run win against Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk after defending a target of 193 on Tuesday. The Super Kings didn’t have a great start to the proceedings in the IPL 2026 but returned back into the groove after winning two matches on the trot. While it was a collective effort from the batters as they put up a big total, the bowling unit too produced a great show. 

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2026: How Batters Fared vs KKR?

The Chennai Super Kings lost an early wicket but Sanju Samson who returned to form with a brilliant hundred in the last match continued his purple patch with a quick-fire 48 off 32. Along with him, Ayush Mhtare chipped in with 38 off 17 and Dewald Brevis with 41 off 29. Later, it was Sarfaraz Khan who also made a valuable contribution with 23 off 18. 

It was a collective effort from the side that posted 192/5 in 20 overs. 

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CSK vs KKR, IPL 2026: How Bowlers’ Collective Effort Pushed KKR on Backfoot?

The Chennai Super Kings bowlers didn’t let the Kolkata Knight Riders batting unit take an upperhand and kept taking wickets at regular intervals to reduce them to 90/6 before eventually restricting the side to 160/7. 

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad praised his CSK’s improved bowling unit after their win over the Kolkata Knight Riders. He said the bowling combinations are starting to settle, with players clearly understanding their roles, lengths, and match-ups, which is helping the attack become more effective over time.

“Bowling combination was good. Slowly, slowly, it’s starting to come together, I feel. Everyone kind of knows what their role is, which overs, what to bowl, and what lengths to bowl at. So I think they are adjusting and adapting really well according to what the team needs. As I said, slowly, slowly, we are getting better and better. And that’s a good sign for us. We wanted to kind of use Noor if we were short in padding, but we thought that we had it covered, and Akhil coming in the second innings, more of a power play bowler,” he said.

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2026: How Anshul Kamboj Was Impressive?

Anshul Kamboj has been making a name for himself slowly and steadily. He has bene performing well for the side but what he unveiled in the clash against KKR was simply brilliant. He bowled the 18th and the 20th overs for CSK. The Knight Riders needed 62 in three overs, a task that ofcourse felt uphill but is still gettable in the modern day cricket especially with the likes of Rovman Powell and Ramandeep Singh out in the middle. 

But Kamboj’s brilliant yorkers and the kind of line and length he maintained and cramped the batters just didn’t let the Knight Riders open up. He eventually gave 7 runs in the 18th over and pushed the batters on the back foot. 

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Who Won Yesterday’s IPL 2026 Match Between CSK And KKR? — All-Round Effort Hands Chennai Super Kings Comprehensive Victory Over Kolkata Knight Riders
Who Won Yesterday’s IPL 2026 Match Between CSK And KKR? — All-Round Effort Hands Chennai Super Kings Comprehensive Victory Over Kolkata Knight Riders
Who Won Yesterday’s IPL 2026 Match Between CSK And KKR? — All-Round Effort Hands Chennai Super Kings Comprehensive Victory Over Kolkata Knight Riders
Who Won Yesterday’s IPL 2026 Match Between CSK And KKR? — All-Round Effort Hands Chennai Super Kings Comprehensive Victory Over Kolkata Knight Riders

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