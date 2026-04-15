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Home > India News > Heatwave Alert: IMD Issues Warning For Delhi, Uttar Pradesh As North India Set To Sizzle With Temperatures Likely To Hit 38°C ; Rainfall Likely In…

Heatwave Alert: IMD Issues Warning For Delhi, Uttar Pradesh As North India Set To Sizzle With Temperatures Likely To Hit 38°C ; Rainfall Likely In…

In the meantime, the city of Delhi and the adjacent regions, such as Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad are already experiencing serious summer temperatures.

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Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 15, 2026 15:52:54 IST

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Heatwave Alert: IMD Issues Warning For Delhi, Uttar Pradesh As North India Set To Sizzle With Temperatures Likely To Hit 38°C ; Rainfall Likely In…

Heatwave alert have been issued by the India Meteorological Department to various regions of North India, such as Delhi NCR, with temperatures steadily rising. The latest forecast shows that maximum temperatures will reach approximately 38°C in the area in the next few days. The sunshine and a rising humidity will most likely aggravate the discomfort, and daytime may be especially tough on the residents.

Heatwave Alert: IMD Issues Warning For Delhi, Uttar Pradesh As North India Set To Sizzle

It is not only the capital that is witnessing a rise in heat and already there are a number of states in North, West and Central India that are witnessing heatwave type conditions. In Uttar Pradesh, many of the districts will have temperatures ranging between 37°C to 38°C  with clear skies and dry weather taking the lead in the prediction. The IMD has cautioned of another rise of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in the maximum temperatures in the next few days that may aggravate the heatwave conditions in several areas. With the increased heat, there will be a possibility of rainfall in some areas of the country, which will partially relieve the situation. Between April 14-18, heavy rain has been forecasted in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan and Muzaffarabad. Also the northeastern states such as Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya are likely to have thunderstorms and lightning. Scattered showers will also occur in Himachal Pradesh and light rain is also likely in southern coastal areas like Kerala and Karnataka.

Heatwave Alert: Rainfall Likely To Be In…

In the meantime, the city of Delhi and the adjacent regions, such as Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad are already experiencing serious summer temperatures. Sunny days, high levels of sunlight, and dry winds have increased the daytime temperatures to almost 37-38°C whereas night temperatures are around 20°C. Even though an official declaration of an official heatwave has not taken place it is getting more and more like early heatwave patterns because of the unstopped warming and extended dry periods. The government has instructed the people to be cautious, restrict their outdoor activities during the most active time and to remain hydrated since the weather is likely to get even hotter in the next few days.

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Heatwave Alert: IMD Issues Warning For Delhi, Uttar Pradesh As North India Set To Sizzle With Temperatures Likely To Hit 38°C ; Rainfall Likely In…

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Heatwave Alert: IMD Issues Warning For Delhi, Uttar Pradesh As North India Set To Sizzle With Temperatures Likely To Hit 38°C ; Rainfall Likely In…

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Heatwave Alert: IMD Issues Warning For Delhi, Uttar Pradesh As North India Set To Sizzle With Temperatures Likely To Hit 38°C ; Rainfall Likely In…
Heatwave Alert: IMD Issues Warning For Delhi, Uttar Pradesh As North India Set To Sizzle With Temperatures Likely To Hit 38°C ; Rainfall Likely In…
Heatwave Alert: IMD Issues Warning For Delhi, Uttar Pradesh As North India Set To Sizzle With Temperatures Likely To Hit 38°C ; Rainfall Likely In…
Heatwave Alert: IMD Issues Warning For Delhi, Uttar Pradesh As North India Set To Sizzle With Temperatures Likely To Hit 38°C ; Rainfall Likely In…

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