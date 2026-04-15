LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bihar liquor ban latest viral news Amravati MMS Scandal pakistan loan PSL china Bihar Cabinet HIV outbreak maharashtra news Cricket Shiyas Kareem H-1B visa asim munir csk bihar liquor ban latest viral news Amravati MMS Scandal pakistan loan PSL china Bihar Cabinet HIV outbreak maharashtra news Cricket Shiyas Kareem H-1B visa asim munir csk bihar liquor ban latest viral news Amravati MMS Scandal pakistan loan PSL china Bihar Cabinet HIV outbreak maharashtra news Cricket Shiyas Kareem H-1B visa asim munir csk bihar liquor ban latest viral news Amravati MMS Scandal pakistan loan PSL china Bihar Cabinet HIV outbreak maharashtra news Cricket Shiyas Kareem H-1B visa asim munir csk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bihar liquor ban latest viral news Amravati MMS Scandal pakistan loan PSL china Bihar Cabinet HIV outbreak maharashtra news Cricket Shiyas Kareem H-1B visa asim munir csk bihar liquor ban latest viral news Amravati MMS Scandal pakistan loan PSL china Bihar Cabinet HIV outbreak maharashtra news Cricket Shiyas Kareem H-1B visa asim munir csk bihar liquor ban latest viral news Amravati MMS Scandal pakistan loan PSL china Bihar Cabinet HIV outbreak maharashtra news Cricket Shiyas Kareem H-1B visa asim munir csk bihar liquor ban latest viral news Amravati MMS Scandal pakistan loan PSL china Bihar Cabinet HIV outbreak maharashtra news Cricket Shiyas Kareem H-1B visa asim munir csk
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Supreme Court Stays Interim Bail To Pawan Khera In Case By Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Wife

Supreme Court Stays Interim Bail To Pawan Khera In Case By Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Wife

Supreme Court stays Telangana High Court's order to grant one week of transit anticipatory bail to Congress Leader Pawan Khera. Read to know more

Supreme Court stays Telangana High Court's order to grant one week of transit anticipatory bail to Congress Leader Pawan Khera. Photo: ANI
Supreme Court stays Telangana High Court's order to grant one week of transit anticipatory bail to Congress Leader Pawan Khera. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 15, 2026 15:06:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Supreme Court Stays Interim Bail To Pawan Khera In Case By Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Wife

 

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the Telangana High Court’s order that granted Congress leader Pawan Khera one week of transit anticipatory bail. It also sent a notice to him after the Assam government challenged his relief.

A bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Atul S Chandurkar issued notice to Khera seeking a response within three weeks on a plea filed by the Assam government seeking a stay of the anticipatory (transit) bail granted to him by the Telangana High Court.

You Might Be Interested In

The bench, however, noted that in case Khera wants to apply for anticipatory bail in Assam, today’s apex court order would not come in the way.

“Issue notice. Meanwhile, the impugned order should be stayed. In case the petitioner applies for anticipatory bail before the court having jurisdiction in Assam, and while deciding such an application, the order passed today will not have any effect. Issue notice. Returnable in three weeks,” the Court noted.

This comes after Assam Police had approached the Supreme Court against Telangana High Court’s decision to grant transit anticipatory bail for a period of one week from April 10, subject to the conditions. According to the bail order, Pawan Khera has to approach the competent jurisdictional Court in Assam and seek appropriate relief in accordance with the law.

Telangana High Court granted one week’s anticipatory bail to Khera in a case filed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, in connection with allegations made over passport and property disclosures.

He had alleged that CM Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, holds three passports, from India, the UAE, and Egypt, and owns undisclosed luxury properties in Dubai, along with a company in Wyoming, USA.

The Sarma family has strongly denied these claims, terming the documents “AI-generated fabrications” circulated by Pakistani social media groups.

Responding to the accusations, CM Sarma had earlier vowed stern action, stating, “Before levelling an allegation, he should have asked the Foreign Minister. Kharge ji has aged, yet he speaks like a madman. Assam Police can find and bring people from ‘pataal’ as well. I suspect Rahul Gandhi has given him these documents. So this case will extend to Rahul Gandhi. Do not try to scare us. This is Assam, and we have fought against Islamic invasion 17 times.” (ANI)


(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Who Are Bijendra Prasad Yadav And Vijay Kumar Chaudhary? Meet Bihar’s Newly Sworn-In Deputy Chief Ministers; Where Does Nishant Kumar Fit In?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Pawan Kherasupreme courttransit anticipatory bail

RELATED News

‘Give Ram A Chance Once’: BJP Candidate Suvendu Adhikari’s Poila Baisakh Pitch Ahead Of West Bengal Assembly Elections, Says ‘Thieves Ruled For 15 Years, Left For 35’

TCS Nashik Row: Nearly 80 Suspicious Call Records, Emails And Chats Recovered, Accused Ignored Repeated Complaints Of Victims

No More Sheru, Shaitan And Kalu? Rajasthan Government Launches Sarthak Naam Abhiyan To Replace Derogatory Student Names With Meaningful Alternatives Across Schools

‘Will Be A Cakewalk’: Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar Predicts Two-Thirds Majority For Congress-DMK Alliance, Backs CM Stalin Amid Delimitation Row

Tips Music Ltd. Releases ‘Noor,’ A Romantic Track by Arslan Nizami and Duha Shah

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Roman Gofman? Boxer-Turned General With No Intelligence Experience Picked By Netanyahu As New Mossad Chief

Burnett Homoeopathy Hosts World Homoeopathy Summit 4 at British Parliament and Oxford University Extended Across UK

CBSE Class 10 Results 2026 To Be Out Soon: How To Check Class 10, 12 Marks on DigiLocker, Official Sites

Viktor Axelsen Retires: Follow Career Highlights, Net Worth, Height, Interesting Facts | All You Need To Know

PSL vs IPL: ‘Only Players You Have Left Are Those Who Retired From Indian Premier League’ — Former Pakistan Batter Slams PCB

‘Justice For Christian Girls’: Anger On Karachi Streets After Court Backs 13-Year-Old’s Marriage To Alleged Abductor

Binous Gym Dubai Fire in Al Quoz: Members Heartbroken as Blaze Destroys Popular Fitness Hub and ‘Second Home’

Supreme Court Stays Interim Bail To Pawan Khera In Case By Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Wife

MSU Vadodara Student’s ‘Dhak Dhak’ Dance Goes Viral, Breaks Down Saying ‘As If I Committed Treason’ After Union Calls It ‘Obscene’

Tips Music Ltd. Releases ‘Noor,’ A Romantic Track by Arslan Nizami and Duha Shah

Supreme Court Stays Interim Bail To Pawan Khera In Case By Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Wife

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Supreme Court Stays Interim Bail To Pawan Khera In Case By Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Wife

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Supreme Court Stays Interim Bail To Pawan Khera In Case By Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Wife
Supreme Court Stays Interim Bail To Pawan Khera In Case By Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Wife
Supreme Court Stays Interim Bail To Pawan Khera In Case By Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Wife
Supreme Court Stays Interim Bail To Pawan Khera In Case By Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Wife

QUICK LINKS