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Home > India News > Who Are Bijendra Prasad Yadav And Vijay Kumar Chaudhary? Meet Bihar’s Newly Sworn-In Deputy Chief Ministers; Where Does Nishant Kumar Fit In?

Who Are Bijendra Prasad Yadav And Vijay Kumar Chaudhary? Meet Bihar’s Newly Sworn-In Deputy Chief Ministers; Where Does Nishant Kumar Fit In?

Samrat Choudhary takes oath as Bihar’s Chief Minister, marking a historic first for the BJP in the state. Bijendra Prasad Yadav And Vijay Kumar Chaudhary takes oath as Bihar’s Newly Sworn-In Deputy Chief Ministers.

(Image Credit: ANI/X)
(Image Credit: ANI/X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 15, 2026 11:35:00 IST

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Who Are Bijendra Prasad Yadav And Vijay Kumar Chaudhary? Meet Bihar’s Newly Sworn-In Deputy Chief Ministers; Where Does Nishant Kumar Fit In?

Bihar politics has experienced a major change with the oath of office of Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Vijay Kumar Chaudhary as the new deputy chief ministers of the state. Samrat Choudhary has become the center of attention through his election as the new Chief Minister of Bihar from Bharatiya Janata Party. The BJP won the elections while competing under the National Democratic Alliance which created a new power structure that now exists in the state.

Bijendra Prasad Yadav:  Meet Bihar’s Newly Sworn-In Deputy Chief Minister

One of the most experienced politicians in the politics of Bihar is Bijendra Prasad Yadav who has had a long time affiliation with Janata Dal (United) and has worked in various departments as an administrator. Yadav has worked in different ministerial positions throughout his career which has established him as a powerful and stable figure within the state’s governance structure. The appointment of him as deputy chief minister demonstrates his political experience while showing his role in the ruling coalition by helping to maintain equality among its members.

Who Is Vijay Kumar Chaudhary? Bihar’s Newly Sworn-In Deputy Chief Minister With Bijendra Prasad Yadav

Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on the other hand has established a good reputation as an effective administrator and strategist. He holds a senior position in JD(U) and has handled key government positions which include finance and education while demonstrating his ability to manage government operations. His promotion to deputy chief minister position demonstrates that the administration will continue to operate with stability while handling the economic matters and policy objectives of Bihar. Samrat Choudhary who became the legislative leader of the BJP visited Governor Syed Ata Hasnain to demonstrate his ability to control government operations which shows his key position in the today political system. 

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Bihar Cabinet: Samrat Choudhary As CM, Where Does Nishant Kumar Fit In?

Nishant Kumar has not been an exception in the midst of these developments, despite his lack of the official government position. The son of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Nishant Kumar, lives privately, but his family ties and anticipated political career make him a frequent topic of political discussions. Although there is a change in executive roles with Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Vijay Kumar Chaudhary assuming deputy chief minister roles, the presence of Nishant Kumar still gives speculation that the next generation is in the Bihar political scene.

Also Read: Bihar Gets First BJP CM: Samrat Choudhary Takes Oath, Ends Nitish Kumar Era

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Tags: Bihar CabinetBihar Deputy Chief MinistersBijendra Prasad Yadavhome-hero-pos-6Nishant KumarSamrat ChoudharyVijay Kumar Chaudhary

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Who Are Bijendra Prasad Yadav And Vijay Kumar Chaudhary? Meet Bihar’s Newly Sworn-In Deputy Chief Ministers; Where Does Nishant Kumar Fit In?

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Who Are Bijendra Prasad Yadav And Vijay Kumar Chaudhary? Meet Bihar’s Newly Sworn-In Deputy Chief Ministers; Where Does Nishant Kumar Fit In?

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Who Are Bijendra Prasad Yadav And Vijay Kumar Chaudhary? Meet Bihar’s Newly Sworn-In Deputy Chief Ministers; Where Does Nishant Kumar Fit In?
Who Are Bijendra Prasad Yadav And Vijay Kumar Chaudhary? Meet Bihar’s Newly Sworn-In Deputy Chief Ministers; Where Does Nishant Kumar Fit In?
Who Are Bijendra Prasad Yadav And Vijay Kumar Chaudhary? Meet Bihar’s Newly Sworn-In Deputy Chief Ministers; Where Does Nishant Kumar Fit In?
Who Are Bijendra Prasad Yadav And Vijay Kumar Chaudhary? Meet Bihar’s Newly Sworn-In Deputy Chief Ministers; Where Does Nishant Kumar Fit In?

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