RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026 Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants at Chinnaswamy Stadium?

RCB vs LSG Winner Prediction: The Chinnaswamy Stadium will host a down-on-confidence Lucknow Super Giants and the defending champs, Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The hosts, RCB, come into this game after winning by 18 runs against the Mumbai Indians away from home. Meanwhile, SuperGiants come in the clash after enduring a tough defeat against the Gujarat Titans at home by seven wickets. Both of LSG’s wins have come either on the last ball or the second-last ball of the clash. Despite a strong bowling attack led by Mohammed Shami, LSG find themselves in seventh place at the IPL 2026 points table. On the other hand, the defending champions have started right from where they left off in the previous season. This puts them as the favourites ahead of the RCB vs LSG clash. What does the RCB vs LSG match prediction say? Let’s find out!

RCB vs LSG: Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report

The Chinnaswamy Stadium has often been synonymous with each batting record in the league. With short boundaries and flat wickets, batters over the years have enjoyed playing at the venue. Similarly, when it comes to today’s RCB vs LSG match, one thing is certain: the batters will have a major say in how the result of the clash pans out. The Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch report indicates that it could be yet another run-fest.

RCB vs LSG: Predicted Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Predicted Playing XI: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma

Impact Player: Rasikh Salam

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Avesh Khan

Impact Player: George Linde

RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026: Match Information

Match Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 23 Date Wednesday, April 15, 2026 Time 7:30 PM IST Venue Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Live Streaming JioHotstar TV Broadcast Star Sports Network

RCB vs LSG Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today in IPL 2026?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru stars as favourites in their clash against Lucknow Super Giants. The defending team not only is playing at home in front of thousands of their passionate fans but has also started the season pretty strongly. In their last against the Mumbai Indians, Phil Salt, who had not fired till that game, too, got in some form. Their bowling lineup, even without the services of Josh Hazlewood, has been pretty attacking. The form of Krunal Pandya, who seemed to have reinvented himself since the start of 2025 as a bowler, has been a great sign for the team.

RCB vs LSG Winner Prediction, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

IPL 2026 Prediction: Will Virat Kohli score the most runs in RCB vs LSG?

Virat Kohli could very well be the top scorer in today’s clash against Lucknow Super Giants. The former RCB skipper endured a tough game against the Mumbai Indians despite scoring a fifty. However, he is still the favourite to top the run-scoring charts as he returns to Chinnaswamy Stadium. In two games at home, the opening batter has managed 97 runs, which includes a knock of 69 not out against SRH in the opening game of the season.

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