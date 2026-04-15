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Home > Sports News > ‘I Actually Lost Money…’: Sikandar Raza Accuses PCB Of ‘Deducting’ Money, Slams Imad Wasim’s Over PSL Final Return Controversy

‘I Actually Lost Money…’: Sikandar Raza Accuses PCB Of ‘Deducting’ Money, Slams Imad Wasim’s Over PSL Final Return Controversy

Zimbabwe star Sikandar Raza has hit back at Imad Wasim’s claims that "money" motivated his last-minute return for the PSL 10 final. Raza, who helped Lahore Qalandars clinch their third title after flying in directly from a Test match in England, clarified that respect and loyalty drive him—not financial gain. Get the full details of Raza’s response, his match-winning final-over heroics, and why he actually lost money to play the final.

Sikandar Raza from the PSL final. (X)
Sikandar Raza from the PSL final. (X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 15, 2026 13:34:32 IST

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‘I Actually Lost Money…’: Sikandar Raza Accuses PCB Of ‘Deducting’ Money, Slams Imad Wasim’s Over PSL Final Return Controversy

Sikandar Raza, the marquee all-rounder from Zimbabwe, who represents Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026, has finally responded to remarks earlier made by former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim. Notably, Imad, in a press conference, categorically mentioned of Raza’s late arrival in last year’s PSL final Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. It is worth noting that Raza had taken a break in the middle of the league to leave the Qalandars squad to feature in a one-off Test for Zimbabwe against England in Nottingham.

The match concluded late on Saturday night (Pakistan Standard Time), raising uncertainty about his availability for the final. Raza returned to the Qalandars just moments before the toss and played against the Quetta Gladiators.

When Imad was requested to characterize Raza with a single word, he opted to discuss the challenges of franchise cricket instead.

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“Like Shoaib Akhtar said — money can do things for you,” Imad had remarked. “If you’re getting paid, you’ll go. I travel a lot too. Sometimes one match ends, and the next day you’re playing another. I have travelled 24 hours straight and gone directly into a match. So yes, money can make different things happen.”

My Money Got Deducted: Sikandar Raza

Raza, In a recent discussion with a local sports outlet, responded to those remarks and stated that his choice was not driven by financial motives.

He stated that he actually lost money by not attending previous matches.

“Regarding Imad Wasim’s comments about money being my motivation to return and play the PSL final — money was not the motivating factor,” Raza said, as quoted by Pakistan-based news outlet Geo Super. “My priorities are respect, honour, and loyalty. In fact, money was deducted from my contract for the matches I missed, so his opinion doesn’t bother me because it isn’t true.”

Shaheen Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars Crowned PSL 10 Champions

Interestingly, Shaheen Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars were crowned PSL 10 champions on the back of a six-wicket victory over Quetta Gladiators, securing their third title.

Raza’s incredible cameo was vital for Lahore as he smashed a four and a six to seal the win with one ball remaining.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni Return to Action vs SRH? CSK Coach Provides Massive Update on Former Captain’s Comeback

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‘I Actually Lost Money…’: Sikandar Raza Accuses PCB Of ‘Deducting’ Money, Slams Imad Wasim’s Over PSL Final Return Controversy

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‘I Actually Lost Money…’: Sikandar Raza Accuses PCB Of ‘Deducting’ Money, Slams Imad Wasim’s Over PSL Final Return Controversy

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‘I Actually Lost Money…’: Sikandar Raza Accuses PCB Of ‘Deducting’ Money, Slams Imad Wasim’s Over PSL Final Return Controversy
‘I Actually Lost Money…’: Sikandar Raza Accuses PCB Of ‘Deducting’ Money, Slams Imad Wasim’s Over PSL Final Return Controversy
‘I Actually Lost Money…’: Sikandar Raza Accuses PCB Of ‘Deducting’ Money, Slams Imad Wasim’s Over PSL Final Return Controversy
‘I Actually Lost Money…’: Sikandar Raza Accuses PCB Of ‘Deducting’ Money, Slams Imad Wasim’s Over PSL Final Return Controversy

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