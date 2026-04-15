Rakhi Sawant Hits Out At Samay Raina For Making Fun Of Bachchans, Says ‘Abhishek Mera Favourite Actor Hai’ — Watch Video

Rakhi Sawant has reacted to Samay Raina’s recent roast of Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. In his latest special Still Alive, Samay joked that despite Amitabh Bachchan’s massive stardom, he couldn’t make Abhishek a successful actor. While the Bachchans themselves seem unfazed, some fans didn’t take the joke too well.

In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, Rakhi was seen reacting strongly. She told the paparazzi, “Samay Raina, yeh bohot galat baat hai. Amitabh Bachchan ji ke baare main aap faltu baat nahi kar sakte kyuki Abhishek Bachchan mera favourite actor hai. I love you, Abhishek Bachchan… Amitabh Bachchan ji ke aage polio polio mat bolo. Samay Raina, phir main tera poora pol kholiyo. Tu chup baith.” She then smiled after delivering her punchline.

While Rakhi’s reaction had a playful tone, Ajaz Khan took a much harsher stance and even issued a warning to Samay. Speaking to TellyChakkar, Ajaz criticized the comedian for disrespecting Amitabh Bachchan and claimed that the superstar’s fans were upset. He said, “Aab iss badtameez aadmi ko main kya bolu? Yeh apne maa baap se bhi aise hi baat karta hoga shayad.”

He further added, “Hindustan ke itne bade mahanayak Amitabh Bachchan sahab, jisne Hindustan ko sadiyoon se entertain kiya, aaj unko, unke wife ko, unke bacche ko koi bhi aake kuch bole jaa raha hai. Samay Raina, tera samay kharab chalu ho gaya aaj se. Mujhe dikhna bhi mat tu. Main toh Bachchan sahab ka bahut bada fan hu. Bahut saare fan hai Bachchan sahab ke jo tujhe dhoond rahe hai abhi. Beta tu thoda izzat se chal,” Ajaz said, before adding, “Mujhe mat dikhna kahin par tu, jidhar dikha udhar tera kaan check karunga main. Yaad rakhna.”

What did Samay Raina say?

In Still Alive, Samay recalled his appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2025 with Amitabh Bachchan. He shared that while sitting on the hot seat, he had several “ulta seedha” thoughts but chose not to say them at the time. Revealing one such joke, he said, “Sir, aapne itna polio ka ad kiya, phir bhi apne bete ko paon pe kyu nahi khada kar paye sir.”

Samay Raina’s ‘Still Alive’ and his rise

With Still Alive, Samay Raina continues to push his boundaries as a comedian. Over the years, he has evolved from a stand-up performer into a major digital force, blending chess, comedy, and chaotic livestreams. From collaborating with legends like Viswanathan Anand to building a loyal online community, Samay has carved out a unique space for himself.

His latest special reflects that journey—raw, unfiltered, and bold—showing that even as he expands into new formats, his core remains rooted in stand-up comedy.