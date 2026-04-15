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Home > Entertainment News > Prem Chopra Praises Ranveer Singh In Dhurandhar, Calls Film ‘Lengthy’: ‘Would Have Suggested Going Slow On Abuse’

Prem Chopra Praises Ranveer Singh In Dhurandhar, Calls Film ‘Lengthy’: ‘Would Have Suggested Going Slow On Abuse’

Prem Chopra also had kind words for Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, praising their performances in the film. He even recalled seeing Ranveer during his struggling days, long before he became a star.

Prem Chopra Praises Ranveer Singh In Dhurandhar, Calls Film ‘Lengthy’: ‘Would Have Suggested Going Slow On Abuse’

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 15, 2026 13:45:22 IST

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Prem Chopra Praises Ranveer Singh In Dhurandhar, Calls Film ‘Lengthy’: ‘Would Have Suggested Going Slow On Abuse’

Veteran actor Prem Chopra recently reflected on how Hindi cinema has changed over the years, noting that storytelling today feels quite different from the emotionally rich films of the past. Comparing the era of stars like Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan to today’s high-octane spectacles, Chopra said evolving audience tastes and trends have played a big role in shaping modern films.

In a conversation with entertainment journalist Vickey Lalwani, Chopra also spoke about Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. He shared that he had watched the first part of the film and found it engaging, though he felt it could have been shorter.

“It was good, but a bit too long,” Chopra said, adding that despite this, the film struck a chord with audiences. “It worked because people accepted it in a big way. After a long time, audiences returned to theatres.”

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When asked whether he would have toned down the film’s violent elements if he were directing it, Chopra explained that cinema often follows what the audience enjoys. At the same time, he admitted he might have handled certain aspects differently.

“Cinema is commercial. I would have made the film according to the trend being accepted. But yes, I would have suggested going slow on the abuse and such things,” he said.

Praise for Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna

Chopra also had kind words for Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, praising their performances in the film. He even recalled seeing Ranveer during his struggling days, long before he became a star.

“I used to see Ranveer Singh at a club when he was trying to get a break. I was amazed watching him perform,” Chopra said, adding that it’s hard to compare performances since every actor brought something unique to their role.

Speaking about Akshaye Khanna, Chopra pointed out that his character connected strongly with the audience. “His role was more towards the audience, playing to the gallery, so the acceptance was higher,” he noted, adding that in the second part of Dhurandhar, Ranveer delivered an impressive performance.

Changing face of cinema

Reflecting on the bigger picture, Chopra emphasised that cinema naturally evolves with time. “Different kinds of films are made today. With time, everything changes,” he said, underlining how audience preferences continue to reshape storytelling.

Dhurandhar’s box office success

Meanwhile, the Dhurandhar franchise has achieved a major milestone at the global box office. The two films — Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge — have reportedly crossed ₹3,000 crore worldwide. According to Sacnilk, the combined global collection has gone beyond ₹3,019 crore, marking a significant achievement for the franchise.

ALSO READ:  From Being ‘Shy’ In First Bikini Shoot To Acing ‘Hamza’: How Ranveer Singh Pulled Off His Bold Dhurandhar Avatar

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Prem Chopra Praises Ranveer Singh In Dhurandhar, Calls Film ‘Lengthy’: ‘Would Have Suggested Going Slow On Abuse’

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Prem Chopra Praises Ranveer Singh In Dhurandhar, Calls Film ‘Lengthy’: ‘Would Have Suggested Going Slow On Abuse’

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Prem Chopra Praises Ranveer Singh In Dhurandhar, Calls Film ‘Lengthy’: ‘Would Have Suggested Going Slow On Abuse’
Prem Chopra Praises Ranveer Singh In Dhurandhar, Calls Film ‘Lengthy’: ‘Would Have Suggested Going Slow On Abuse’
Prem Chopra Praises Ranveer Singh In Dhurandhar, Calls Film ‘Lengthy’: ‘Would Have Suggested Going Slow On Abuse’
Prem Chopra Praises Ranveer Singh In Dhurandhar, Calls Film ‘Lengthy’: ‘Would Have Suggested Going Slow On Abuse’

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