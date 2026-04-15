From Being ‘Shy’ In First Bikini Shoot To Acing ‘Hamza’: How Ranveer Singh Pulled Off His Bold Dhurandhar Avatar

Sonali Raut recently opened up about her experience working with Ranveer Singh during the early phase of his career, recalling how different he was back then compared to the energetic and flamboyant persona audiences know today. She shared that Ranveer was actually quite shy and nervous while shooting for his first-ever bold photoshoot.

“Very Sweet, But Very Shy”: Sonali Describes Young Ranveer

In a conversation with Filmi Beat, Sonali revealed that she had done a pose with Ranveer years ago, which he later recreated with Vaani Kapoor. Talking about his personality at the time, she described him as “very sweet, very friendly and very nice,” but not at all the loud, high-energy version people associate with him now. Instead, she said he was reserved and slightly awkward, especially during a glamorous shoot involving a bikini-clad co-star.

First Glamorous Shoot Left Ranveer Nervous

She went on to explain that the photoshoot itself was quite bold and something Ranveer had never experienced before. According to Sonali, he admitted it was his first time doing such a glamorous shoot, particularly one involving a bikini. That unfamiliarity made him visibly nervous—he kept chewing gum, applied perfume frequently, and remained extra cautious throughout the shoot.

Asked to Help Him Feel Comfortable on Set

Since Sonali was more experienced with bold shoots, she was completely at ease. The contrast didn’t go unnoticed, and even the photographer asked her to be mindful of Ranveer’s discomfort. She was requested to help him relax and ensure he didn’t feel more self-conscious during the shoot.

A Light Moment That Showed His Nervousness

Recalling a funny moment, Sonali said Ranveer told her, “You know, Sonali, it’s my first shoot… you know, I’m wearing clothes,” expressing his nervousness despite being fully dressed. She laughed it off and reassured him, pointing out that there was nothing to worry about. She later noted how he confidently recreated the same pose with Vaani Kapoor years later, showing his growth.

Nude Photoshoot for Paper Sparks Controversy

Years later, Ranveer made headlines for his bold nude photoshoot for the international magazine Paper. The pictures, which he also shared on social media, went viral and triggered a nationwide debate. While some praised his confidence, others criticized the shoot, leading to a formal complaint.

Police Questioning and Legal Trouble

Following the controversy, Ranveer was questioned by the Mumbai Police for over two hours. Reports stated that he was booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act, including charges related to obscenity and acts perceived to insult the modesty of women.

Claim of Morphed Image Adds New Twist

The case took another turn when reports suggested that one of the photos might have been tampered with. According to ANI, Ranveer claimed in his official statement that one of the images had been morphed, adding a fresh angle to the controversy.

Box Office Dominance with Dhurandhar Franchise

Ranveer Singh is still ruling the box office with movies Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 . The combined global gross of both films has now exceeded 3000 Crores, setting a new record for all Indian films released. Both films were produced by Jio Studios & B62 Studios and due to very little competition in the market, Dhurandhar 2 has had an outstanding run.

From Nervous Newcomer to Confident Superstar

Over time, Ranveer Singh has transformed from a timid rookie on his very first bold image shoot to one of the most powerful and profitable stars of Bollywood today.

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