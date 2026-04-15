Pohela Boishakh To Vishu: How These 5 States Celebrate New Year In April

India is a land of diverse cultures and traditions, and around April 14 and 15, several states ring in their New Year in their own unique ways. Even though the dates often overlap, each celebration reflects the region’s history, seasonal changes, and local customs. From rituals and prayers to festive foods and community gatherings, every state adds its own flavour to the occasion. Together, these festivals beautifully showcase the country’s cultural richness and the traditions that continue to unite people.

Here’s a closer look at how six states celebrate this special time of the year:

Baisakhi (Punjab, Haryana)

In Punjab, Baisakhi is both a harvest festival and a deeply significant cultural and religious day. For Sikhs, it marks the formation of the Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699. The day is filled with prayers at gurdwaras, soulful kirtans, and energetic Bhangra and Gidda performances. For farmers, it’s also a time to celebrate a successful harvest and thank the land for its abundance.

Puthandu (Tamil Nadu)

Puthandu marks the Tamil New Year and begins with early morning rituals and prayers. A key tradition is viewing the “Kanni,” or the first sight of the day, which is believed to bring good luck. Homes are decorated with flowers and mango leaves, and families prepare “Mango Pachadi,” a dish that blends sweet, sour, and bitter flavours to represent life’s many experiences. A festive meal with traditional dishes follows.

Pohela Boishakh (West Bengal)

Celebrated as the Bengali New Year, Pohela Boishakh is a lively and colourful festival in West Bengal and parts of Assam. People often start the day with temple visits and then enjoy a grand feast featuring dishes like Shorshe Ilish. Sweets such as rasgulla and sandesh are a must. The day also features cultural programmes, processions, and the exchange of greetings and gifts.

Vishu (Kerala)

In Kerala, Vishu is celebrated with deep devotion and tradition. The highlight is the “Vishu Kani,” an arrangement of auspicious items that people see first thing in the morning, believed to bring prosperity for the year ahead. Families come together for a festive vegetarian feast, and celebrations are brightened with decorations and fireworks.

Bohag Bihu (Assam)

Bohag Bihu marks the Assamese New Year and the beginning of the farming season. Spread over three days, it includes cleaning homes, wearing new clothes, and enjoying traditional music and dance. Special dishes like pitha are prepared, and people visit elders to seek blessings for the year ahead.

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