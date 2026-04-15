Bhooth Bangla Advance Booking Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s Horror-Comedy Begins Box Office Journey With Rs 13 Lakh

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla is all set to hit theatres this Friday, April 17. Ahead of its release, the makers opened ticket sales for special paid previews scheduled for Thursday, April 16, starting 9 PM. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see Akshay and Priyadarshan reunite, and after a gap of 14 years, the duo is finally bringing their horror-comedy back to the big screen. Advance bookings for the film began on Tuesday, with tickets available both online and offline. Early trends suggest the film could take a decent opening at the box office.

Bhooth Bangla advance collection

According to Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla is gradually picking up attention among audiences. With the buzz around Dhurandhar 2 settling down, the timing seems to be working in favour of Priyadarshan’s film. Early data suggests that around 8,068 tickets have been sold for the first day so far, not including paid preview numbers. The film has reportedly earned about Rs 13.84 lakh in advance bookings, which rises to Rs 38.97 lakh when blocked seats are included.

Bhooth Bangla’s censor cuts

Before release, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granted the film a U/A 16+ certificate. However, the Examining Committee

flagged several concerns and suggested a number of changes. The makers made the required edits and received certification on April 2, but later chose to make additional voluntary cuts, reducing the film’s runtime by over 10 minutes.

As per reports, the CBFC asked for a few dialogues containing objectionable words to be modified or removed. One such word around the 26-minute mark was replaced, while another set of similar words appearing about an hour into the film was also altered. An objectionable word in the subtitles towards the end was completely removed.

The board also raised concerns over a line in the first half that was considered disrespectful towards women, asking the makers to replace it with something more appropriate. Additionally, the film now includes clear disclaimers for religious and superstitious elements depicted in the story.

About Bhooth Bangla

The film revolves around Arjun (Akshay Kumar), who visits his ancestral bungalow in Mangalpur. Despite repeated warnings, he insists on staying there, especially as he plans to marry his ladylove, played by Wamiqa Gabbi. While she is fascinated by the village’s unique customs and way of life, a dark curse known as Vadhusur threatens to disrupt their plans.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film features a strong supporting cast including Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, Wamiqa Gabbi, and the late Asrani.

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