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Home > Entertainment News > Sony Pictures Announces R-Rated Animated ‘Bloodborne’ Film At CinemaCon 2026, Promises A Dark And Faithful Gothic Adaptation

Sony Pictures Announces R-Rated Animated ‘Bloodborne’ Film At CinemaCon 2026, Promises A Dark And Faithful Gothic Adaptation

Sony Pictures has announced plans for a feature-length, R-rated animated film based on the hit video game Bloodborne at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas. The studio said the film will stay true to the game’s dark, gothic tone rather than tone it down for wider audiences.

Sony Pictures Announces R-Rated Animated ‘Bloodborne’ Film At CinemaCon 2026, Promises A Dark And Faithful Gothic Adaptation (Via Instagram)
Sony Pictures Announces R-Rated Animated ‘Bloodborne’ Film At CinemaCon 2026, Promises A Dark And Faithful Gothic Adaptation (Via Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 15, 2026 03:37:38 IST

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Sony Pictures Announces R-Rated Animated ‘Bloodborne’ Film At CinemaCon 2026, Promises A Dark And Faithful Gothic Adaptation

Sony Pictures has announced plans for a feature-length, R-rated animated film based on the hit video game Bloodborne at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas. The studio said the film will stay true to the game’s dark, gothic tone rather than tone it down for wider audiences.

Sony Motion Picture Group president Sanford Panitch confirmed the R rating, signalling a focus on the intense and brutal themes that made the original game a fan favourite.

Key Creators And Production Details

The project will be co-produced by PlayStation Productions along with Lyrical Animation and popular gaming creator Seán McLoughlin. Financial backing will come from Sony Pictures and Lyrical Media.

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McLoughlin’s involvement stands out given his strong following in the gaming community, especially among fans who have followed his Bloodborne gameplay over the years.

What We Know So Far

The film is still in early development, with no director, cast or release date announced yet. However, the makers have stressed that animation will allow them to fully capture the game’s eerie world, including its grotesque creatures and Victorian-style setting, without creative limits.

Originally developed by FromSoftware and released in 2015, Bloodborne is widely known for its haunting atmosphere and challenging gameplay set in the cursed city of Yharnam.

The announcement comes as Sony continues to expand its gaming properties into films, with several adaptations in the pipeline. Fans are now waiting for more details on how the studio plans to bring one of gaming’s most iconic worlds to the big screen.

ALSO READ: ‘Vaazha 3’ First Look Poster OUT: Director Viswan Sreejith’ Film Likely To Feature An All-Women Lead Cast, Generates Early Buzz Among Fans

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Tags: Bloodborne adaptationBloodborne movieCinemaCon 2026gothic horror animationPlayStation Productions filmR-rated animated moviesonySony Bloodborne filmupcoming video game movies

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Sony Pictures Announces R-Rated Animated ‘Bloodborne’ Film At CinemaCon 2026, Promises A Dark And Faithful Gothic Adaptation

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Sony Pictures Announces R-Rated Animated ‘Bloodborne’ Film At CinemaCon 2026, Promises A Dark And Faithful Gothic Adaptation
Sony Pictures Announces R-Rated Animated ‘Bloodborne’ Film At CinemaCon 2026, Promises A Dark And Faithful Gothic Adaptation
Sony Pictures Announces R-Rated Animated ‘Bloodborne’ Film At CinemaCon 2026, Promises A Dark And Faithful Gothic Adaptation
Sony Pictures Announces R-Rated Animated ‘Bloodborne’ Film At CinemaCon 2026, Promises A Dark And Faithful Gothic Adaptation

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