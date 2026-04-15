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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Vaazha 3’ First Look Poster OUT: Director Viswan Sreejith’ Film Likely To Feature An All-Women Lead Cast, Generates Early Buzz Among Fans

‘Vaazha 3’ First Look Poster OUT: Director Viswan Sreejith’ Film Likely To Feature An All-Women Lead Cast, Generates Early Buzz Among Fans

Filmmaker Vipin Das has revealed the first-look poster of Vaazha 3, the latest instalment in the popular Malayalam franchise. The film carries the tagline “Biopic of Billion Girls” and is expected to feature an all-women lead cast, marking a fresh shift for the series.

‘Vaazha 3’ First Look Poster OUT: Director Viswan Sreejith’ Film Likely To Feature An All-Women Lead Cast, Generates Early Buzz Among Fans (Via Instagram)
‘Vaazha 3’ First Look Poster OUT: Director Viswan Sreejith’ Film Likely To Feature An All-Women Lead Cast, Generates Early Buzz Among Fans (Via Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 15, 2026 01:26:35 IST

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‘Vaazha 3’ First Look Poster OUT: Director Viswan Sreejith’ Film Likely To Feature An All-Women Lead Cast, Generates Early Buzz Among Fans

Filmmaker Vipin Das has revealed the first-look poster of Vaazha 3, the latest instalment in the popular Malayalam franchise. The film carries the tagline “Biopic of Billion Girls” and is expected to feature an all-women lead cast, marking a fresh shift for the series.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Das said the franchise has grown beyond expectations and credited audiences for its success. He added that the series will continue to introduce new talent, both in front of and behind the camera.

Debutant Director To Helm The Film

The third instalment will be directed by debutant Viswan Sreejith, who has previously worked with Das. Passing on the “directorial baton,” Das said the film will carry forward the franchise’s core idea of giving opportunities to emerging artists.

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Production for Vaazha 3 is expected to begin next year, with the team promising a film that lives up to the growing expectations around the series.

‘Vaazha 3’ – A Franchise Built On New Faces

The Vaazha series began with Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys in 2024, directed by Anand Menen and written by Das. The film featured a mix of fresh faces along with actors like Jagadish and Kottayam Nazeer.

Its sequel, Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros, released in 2026, was directed by Savin SA and continued the trend of introducing new talent, alongside known names such as Aju Varghese and Vijay Babu.

With its third chapter, the franchise looks set to take a new direction while staying rooted in its focus on fresh voices and storytelling.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: After Moya Brennan’s Death, Fans Revisit Clannad’s ‘In a Lifetime’ – Hidden Meaning Goes Viral

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‘Vaazha 3’ First Look Poster OUT: Director Viswan Sreejith’ Film Likely To Feature An All-Women Lead Cast, Generates Early Buzz Among Fans

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‘Vaazha 3’ First Look Poster OUT: Director Viswan Sreejith’ Film Likely To Feature An All-Women Lead Cast, Generates Early Buzz Among Fans

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‘Vaazha 3’ First Look Poster OUT: Director Viswan Sreejith’ Film Likely To Feature An All-Women Lead Cast, Generates Early Buzz Among Fans
‘Vaazha 3’ First Look Poster OUT: Director Viswan Sreejith’ Film Likely To Feature An All-Women Lead Cast, Generates Early Buzz Among Fans
‘Vaazha 3’ First Look Poster OUT: Director Viswan Sreejith’ Film Likely To Feature An All-Women Lead Cast, Generates Early Buzz Among Fans
‘Vaazha 3’ First Look Poster OUT: Director Viswan Sreejith’ Film Likely To Feature An All-Women Lead Cast, Generates Early Buzz Among Fans

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