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Home > Sports News > Namibia vs Scotland 1st T20I Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch NAM vs SCO Match Live On TV And Online

Namibia vs Scotland 1st T20I Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch NAM vs SCO Match Live On TV And Online

Namibia National Cricket Team vs Scotland National Cricket Team: Namibia faces Scotland in the 1st T20I at Windhoek on April 15. Following a heavy defeat in the previous round, the Eagles look to bounce back against a strong Scottish side led by Brandon McMullen. Get live streaming details for FanCode and ICC.tv here.

Scotland Cricket Team players in frame. (Scotland Cricket)
Scotland Cricket Team players in frame. (Scotland Cricket)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 15, 2026 15:53:15 IST

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Namibia vs Scotland 1st T20I Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch NAM vs SCO Match Live On TV And Online

Where To Watch Namibia National Cricket Team vs Scotland National Cricket Team: Namibia enters this match following a seven-wicket loss to Scotland, where their score failed to apply sufficient pressure on the chase. Louren Steenkamp had a steady innings of 67 runs off 99 balls, and Jonathan Smit contributed 43 runs from 68 deliveries, yet the run rate was kept in check all the way. Ruben Trumpelmann took two wickets in his entire spell with the ball, while Willem Myburgh added one, but the opposing team easily finished the chase.

Conversely, Scotland arrives at this match following a seven-wicket victory against Namibia, during which they dominated throughout both innings. Brandon McMullen significantly contributed with the bat, making 100 runs from 92 deliveries, while Richie Berrington supported the effort with 43 off 59 to steer the pursuit.

Namibia National Cricket Team vs Scotland National Cricket Team Timeline:

When will the Namibia vs Scotland 1st T20I match take place? 

The Namibia vs Scotland, 1st T20I match will be held on Wednesday, April 15.

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What time will the Namibia vs Scotland, 1st T20I match start?

The Namibia vs Scotland 1st T20I match will start live at 5:30 PM IST.

Which venue will host the Namibia vs Scotland 1st T20I match?

The 1st T20I match between Namibia and Scotland will take place at the Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek.

Where to watch the Namibia vs Scotland 1st T20I match in India and around the world?

The Namibia vs Scotland match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website in India. In other regions, the match can be followed on the ICC.tv website.

Namibia National Cricket Team vs Scotland National Cricket Team Players:

Namibia Squad: Willem Myburgh, Malan Kruger, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus, Louren Steenkamp, Zane Green (w), JJ Smit (c), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ben Shikongo, Dylan Leicher, Zacheo van Vuuren

Scotland Squad: George Munsey, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Mark Watt, Matthew Cross(w), Christopher McBride, Michael Leask, Jack Jarvis, Oliver Davidson, Jasper Davidson, Brad Currie, Owen Gould, Zainullah Ihsan, Safyaan Sharif

Also Read: PSL vs IPL: ‘Only Players You Have Left Are Those Who Retired From Indian Premier League’ — Former Pakistan Batter Slams PCB

 

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Namibia vs Scotland 1st T20I Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch NAM vs SCO Match Live On TV And Online
Namibia vs Scotland 1st T20I Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch NAM vs SCO Match Live On TV And Online
Namibia vs Scotland 1st T20I Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch NAM vs SCO Match Live On TV And Online
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