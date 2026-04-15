TCS Nashik Latest Updates: Malaysia Preacher Link Emerges – From Ramzan Fasting Row To ‘Corporate Jihad’ Claims | Full Timeline

Nashik TCS Latest News: One complaint filed in February with the Nashik City Police led to a series of events, which have now turned out to be a huge controversy involving the employees of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik. The sexual harassment and religious coercion scandal came into light after a political party worker filed a complaint that a Hindu female worker at the company was fasting during Ramzan. This lead pushed the police to start a hidden operation in the TCS Nashik unit. The operation revealed that there were grave accusations against various team leaders among them sexual harassment, rape and plans to forcefully convert fellow team workers. In the investigation, police have analyzed WhatsApp messages, which allegedly showed that a Malaysia-linked preacher named Irman was presented to victims by using video calls. The government is of the opinion that the case is not confined to a few isolated cases but there is a larger group of influence and coercion in the workplace.

TCS Nashik: Who Are The Ones Arrested So Far?

This police crackdown has up to now led to the arrest of several people connected to the company. Asif Ansari, Shafi Shaikh, Shahrukh Qureshi, Raza Memon, Tausif Attar, and Ashwin Chainani are some of the people who are arrested, according to the news agency ANI.

There are at least nine registered FIRs, including allegations of sexual harassment and religious conversion.

In the meantime, HR manager Nida Khan who had absconded has been reportedly arrested.

Victims of Nashik TCS Scandal Include Mostly Young Women

According to police sources, quoted in The Indian Express, the majority of victims are women aged between 18 and 25, who earn salaries between Rs 18,000 and Rs 25,000.

Investigating the claims, the police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under an ACP-ranking police officer. Eight female employees have filed complaints with the SIT, claiming that they were mentally and sexually harassed by their seniors, and were not taken seriously by the human resources department.

Hindu Woman Fasted, Was In Relationship With Danish Shaikh

The initial FIR was filed when investigators discovered that one of the women had started fasting, and she had an affair with Danish Shaikh, one of the accused who has been arrested.

According to police, Danish Shaikh allegedly concealed the fact that he was already married. An officer told The Indian Express that a month before the FIR was filed, the accused’s wife had contacted the woman via message and later spoke to her over a call, informing her that he was married and had two children.

“We registered the first FIR on charges of rape in the case of a woman who had observed fasts. She was in a relationship with a now-arrested accused, Danish Shaikh, who allegedly hid the fact that he was already married,” the officer said.

“The rape case was registered since he had established sexual relations with the woman with the promise to marry her. Also, the section on hurting religious sentiments was added as he influenced her to follow his religion,” the officer added.

Allegations of Coercion and Financial Incentives At TCS Nashik

A contractual employee at the Nashik office alleged a pattern of coercion and inducement.

“They used to say, ‘Go make Hindu girls your girlfriends and marry them’. They used to say ‘convert your religion’ and used to talk about their religion,” the employee told NDTV.

“They were also given money. It was ongoing since 2021. The HR madam was also funded,” the employee claimed.

Authorities are now examining the bank accounts of the accused to determine whether funds were received to facilitate alleged illegal activities, according to news agency PTI.

BJP Calls TCS Nashik Case ‘Corporate Jihad’

The case has drawn sharp political reactions. BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar described it as “Corporate Jihad”.

Reacting to the developments, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran termed the matter “gravely concerning and anguishing,” adding that a thorough investigation is underway.

What TCS Said About Sexual Harassment, Religious Coercion At TCS Nashik

TCS, in its official statement, reiterated its strict stance against misconduct.

“TCS has a long-standing zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form,” a company spokesperson said.

“We have always ensured the highest standards of safety and wellbeing of our employees at the workplace. As soon as we were made aware of the matter in Nashik, we took swift action. The employees being investigated have been suspended pending enquiry. We are cooperating with the local law enforcement authorities, and any further action will be based on the conclusion of this investigation,” the statement added.

Also Read: Who Is Nida Khan? TCS Nashik HR Manager Facing Charges Of Sexual Harassment, Religious Coercion, Stalking & Intimidation