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Home > Sports News > RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli to Miss Match Against Lucknow Super Giants? Full Details Inside

RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli to Miss Match Against Lucknow Super Giants? Full Details Inside

Virat Kohli’s fitness is a major topic of discussion, with RCB all set to take on the Lucknow Super Giants in their fifth match of IPL 2026. Kohli had walked off the field with an ankle niggle during the game against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 12.

Virat Kohli (RCB)
Virat Kohli (RCB)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 15, 2026 08:48:39 IST

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RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli to Miss Match Against Lucknow Super Giants? Full Details Inside

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and India batter Virat Kohli’s availability for the IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants has become a topic of discussion. The right-handed batter reportedly was unwell in the last game as well and his fitness is a bit of concern for RCB. 

Kohli had walked off the field with an ankle niggle during the game against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 12.

LSG vs RCB, IPL 2026: Did Virat Kohli Attend The Practice Session?

Virat Kohli did attend training and looked in good spirits, taking part in practice and interacting with teammates in his usual relaxed manner. However, there was a slight concern as he was seen with his left knee strapped during the session.

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In a video shared by Lucknow Super Giants, Kohli was seen walking with the strapping as he met New Zealand great Kane Williamson. The two exchanged greetings, and Kohli also shared a warm hug with LSG captain Rishabh Pant.

Despite the visible strapping, Kohli spent a good amount of time in the nets and had an extended batting session, which eased immediate concerns about his fitness. So far in IPL 2026, he has been in excellent form, scoring 179 runs in four matches at an impressive average of 59.66.

LSG vs RCB, IPL 2026: How Did Virat Kohli Perform in Last Match?

In the previous game against Mumbai Indians, Kohli played a solid knock, scoring a 38-ball fifty that included five boundaries and a six.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will once again rely on their strong batting unit as they look to beat an inconsistent LSG side and move ahead in the tightly packed mid-table standings.

Alongside Kohli, players like Phil Salt (178 runs), Rajat Patidar (214 runs), Tim David (221 runs) and Devdutt Padikkal (201 runs) have been in fine form, making RCB’s batting lineup one of the most dangerous in IPL 2026.

LSG vs RCB, IPL 2026: How Has Virat Kohli Performed in IPL 2026?

Virat Kohli has been in a good touch in the IPL 2026 and has been scoring runs consistently. The flamboyant batter started off with an unbeaten 69 against Sunrisers Hyderabad followed by 28 against Chennai Super Kings, 32 vs Rajasthan Royals and 50 against Mumbai Indians. 

Also Read: CSK vs KKR IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Win By 32 Runs, Kolkata Knight Riders Extend Winless Run

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RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli to Miss Match Against Lucknow Super Giants? Full Details Inside

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RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli to Miss Match Against Lucknow Super Giants? Full Details Inside
RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli to Miss Match Against Lucknow Super Giants? Full Details Inside
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