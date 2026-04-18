Woman Cop Suspended For Tying 5-Year-Old Granddaughter to Iron Gate in Scorching Heat While Parents Were Abroad | Viral video

A shocking case from Faridkot has spread outrage after a viral video showed a 5-year-old crying for help after a woman officer allegedly tied her granddaughter to an iron gate in extreme heat. The accused, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Faridkot police, was looking after the child while her parents were abroad in Portugal. The disturbing video, which quickly spread on social media shows the child crying in pain as her hands and feet were tied with cloth. Neighbours came to rescue the child after her cries and eventually freed her. Following the backlash, police authorities took action and suspended the officer, while an investigation into the incident is now underway.

5-Year-Old Granddaughter Ties to Iron Gate in Scorching Heat: Viral Video

Neighbours rushed to help the 5-year-old girl, who can be heard crying and wailing. When they reached the spot, they found her hands and feet tightly tied with lengths of cloth. This leaves the small girl distressed and helpless.





Shocked by the scene, some neighbours immediately stepped in and began untying knots to free her while others tried to comfort the child.

What Happened to the 5-Year-Old Girl in Faridkot?

Police said neighbours knocked on the door after seeing the child in distress, but no one responded. Some of them then started untying the knots to free her. At that point, the ASI came out, untied the child, and quickly took her inside.

The girl was crying and tried to speak to the neighbours, but her grandmother hurried her into the house. Police later said the incident was unacceptable and confirmed that the ASI has been suspended.

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