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Home > India News > Who Is The HR At TCS Nashik? Company Clarifies Nida Khan Is ‘Not an HR Manager’, Details Her Actual Role Amid Ongoing Conversion Controversy

Who Is The HR At TCS Nashik? Company Clarifies Nida Khan Is ‘Not an HR Manager’, Details Her Actual Role Amid Ongoing Conversion Controversy

TCS Nashik case: TCS claimed that it cooperates fully with the law enforcement agencies to make sure that the issue is investigated in a transparent manner.

(Photos: X)
(Photos: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 18, 2026 08:57:27 IST

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Who Is The HR At TCS Nashik? Company Clarifies Nida Khan Is ‘Not an HR Manager’, Details Her Actual Role Amid Ongoing Conversion Controversy

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has provided an updated report on the current Nashik office case, explaining some of the main allegations, and providing an overview of the measures undertaken to conduct an investigation into the claims. The company has claimed that Nida Khan, who has been often referred to in reports as an HR manager, does not have such a role. She is a process associate and has no managerial or recruitment related duties according to TCS. The explanation comes as the case is receiving nationwide publicity, as various FIRs and grave accusations have led to both internal and external investigations.

Who Is The HR At TCS Nashik? Company Clarifies Nida Khan Is ‘Not an HR Manager’, Details Her Actual Role Amid Ongoing Conversion Controversy

Another announcement made by TCS was the establishment of a systemic supervision system to provide a clear and reputable investigation. The firm has formed a review panel headed by an independent director Keki Mistry that will evaluate the findings and give an additional recommendation. Also, Deloitte, a global consulting firm, and Trilegal, a law firm have been invited to aid the internal investigation. It is operational under investigation by TCS President and COO Aarthi Subramanian, which proves the attempt of the company to introduce both autonomy and skill to the process.

In its release, TCS once again stated that initial investigations of systems and records within the company at the Nashik site have not found any grievances through its ethics or Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) process that can match the complaints being reported. The company stressed that these discoveries rely on a first inspection and that more detailed research is in progress. It further aimed at clearing up any misinformation on its Nashik operations saying that the office has not been closed down as it had been reported by some media.

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TCS Nashik case

The company also emphasized its adherence to a safe and respectful working environment and restated its zero tolerance policy towards coercion or misconduct. TCS claimed that it cooperates fully with the law enforcement agencies to make sure that the issue is investigated in a transparent manner. The Nashik case, where several complaints and arrests have been reported, has brought serious issues to the workplace behavior and responsibilities. Through launching a multi-layered probe and making clarifications, TCS seeks to not only respond to the internal and external concerns but also make sure that due process is observed and that the responsibility is well defined.

Also Read: TCS Big Statement After Nashik Case: Company Says No POSH Complaints Filed By Employees Who Registered FIRs, Reiterates Zero-Tolerance Policy

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Who Is The HR At TCS Nashik? Company Clarifies Nida Khan Is ‘Not an HR Manager’, Details Her Actual Role Amid Ongoing Conversion Controversy

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Who Is The HR At TCS Nashik? Company Clarifies Nida Khan Is ‘Not an HR Manager’, Details Her Actual Role Amid Ongoing Conversion Controversy

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Who Is The HR At TCS Nashik? Company Clarifies Nida Khan Is ‘Not an HR Manager’, Details Her Actual Role Amid Ongoing Conversion Controversy
Who Is The HR At TCS Nashik? Company Clarifies Nida Khan Is ‘Not an HR Manager’, Details Her Actual Role Amid Ongoing Conversion Controversy
Who Is The HR At TCS Nashik? Company Clarifies Nida Khan Is ‘Not an HR Manager’, Details Her Actual Role Amid Ongoing Conversion Controversy
Who Is The HR At TCS Nashik? Company Clarifies Nida Khan Is ‘Not an HR Manager’, Details Her Actual Role Amid Ongoing Conversion Controversy

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