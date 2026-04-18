LizLaz Breaks Silence On Virat Kohli Like Controversy As RCB Star Faces Viral Troll Storm Over Social Media Activity, Says ‘I Felt…..’

LizLaz has been the first to comment on the viral scandal of Virat Kohli, when the social media users discovered that the cricketer had liked and then unliked one of her photos, albeit briefly. The event soon escalated to become a trending topic on the internet, with both fans and critics theorizing the motivation behind the act. The discussion heated up, and Kohli started to feel the force of trolling, as most of the people doubted his activity on social media, although there was no clear situation or explanation regarding this, even by the player himself.

What Did LizLaz Say To Virat Kohli’s Like?

LizLaz has finally reacted to the entire episode. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she revealed that she wasn’t even aware of the incident initially. She said, ‘It was crazy because I woke up and then I was all over the news.’ Sharing how she found out, she added, ‘I don’t even know when he liked the picture, I learnt through the news. So many people found the articles done on me on many different platforms and sent them to me in my DMs. I got so many messages today, people were super excited about it. I felt a bit sorry for him actually!, she told HT, adding, ‘I was so happy that he liked it, but then he didn’t like it, I felt a bit bad for him because I don’t even know how it became such a big story. How did people notice, how did they make it news… that was probably not his intention behind it, but still I am grateful for it and I appreciate the support from him.’

Not The First Time For Virat Kohli

The episode brings out the huge scrutiny of high profile personalities such as Kohli whose any online action may be closely checked by millions of followers. Even ordinary behaviors (like clicking the like button) can be easily exaggerated in the digital era, thus causing disproportionate response. In the case of Kohli, one of the most popular athletes in the world, the event was another reminder of how fast stories can get out of control in social media and in many instances without the entire context. Previously, Avneet Kaur was under the spotlight because of the same event.

Will Virat Kohli Respond?

Although the scandal seems to be a small issue on its own, it is indicative of a larger tendency of celebrity culture in the age of constant online interaction. The comments made by LizLaz have contributed to the change of the tone of the conversation to a certain extent, prompting audiences to be more restrained. When the wave of buzz finally calms down, the event highlights the importance of calmness and clarity in responding to social media activity, particularly when it involves public figures whose actions are usually viewed way out of context.

Also Read: Who Is LizLaz? German-South African Travel Vlogger And Singer Trends After Virat Kohli’s Viral Instagram ‘Like’