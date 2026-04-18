LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
LizLaz Kash Patel Asim Munir Iran visit airport weather disruption Delhi pune airport Aghori rituals fraud Ajinkya Rahane 131st amendment bill Bal Krishna LizLaz Kash Patel Asim Munir Iran visit airport weather disruption Delhi pune airport Aghori rituals fraud Ajinkya Rahane 131st amendment bill Bal Krishna LizLaz Kash Patel Asim Munir Iran visit airport weather disruption Delhi pune airport Aghori rituals fraud Ajinkya Rahane 131st amendment bill Bal Krishna LizLaz Kash Patel Asim Munir Iran visit airport weather disruption Delhi pune airport Aghori rituals fraud Ajinkya Rahane 131st amendment bill Bal Krishna
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
LizLaz Kash Patel Asim Munir Iran visit airport weather disruption Delhi pune airport Aghori rituals fraud Ajinkya Rahane 131st amendment bill Bal Krishna LizLaz Kash Patel Asim Munir Iran visit airport weather disruption Delhi pune airport Aghori rituals fraud Ajinkya Rahane 131st amendment bill Bal Krishna LizLaz Kash Patel Asim Munir Iran visit airport weather disruption Delhi pune airport Aghori rituals fraud Ajinkya Rahane 131st amendment bill Bal Krishna LizLaz Kash Patel Asim Munir Iran visit airport weather disruption Delhi pune airport Aghori rituals fraud Ajinkya Rahane 131st amendment bill Bal Krishna
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > LizLaz Breaks Silence On Virat Kohli Like Controversy As RCB Star Faces Viral Troll Storm Over Social Media Activity, Says ‘I Felt…..’

LizLaz Breaks Silence On Virat Kohli Like Controversy As RCB Star Faces Viral Troll Storm Over Social Media Activity, Says ‘I Felt…..’

LizLaz said she felt sorry for Virat Kohli after he was trolled for briefly liking and unliking her photo on social media. She called the backlash unnecessary, highlighting how minor online actions can spiral into major controversies for public figures.

(Image: LizLaz/Virat Kohli Via Instagram)
(Image: LizLaz/Virat Kohli Via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 18, 2026 07:41:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

LizLaz Breaks Silence On Virat Kohli Like Controversy As RCB Star Faces Viral Troll Storm Over Social Media Activity, Says ‘I Felt…..’

LizLaz has been the first to comment on the viral scandal of Virat Kohli, when the social media users discovered that the cricketer had liked and then unliked one of her photos, albeit briefly. The event soon escalated to become a trending topic on the internet, with both fans and critics theorizing the motivation behind the act. The discussion heated up, and Kohli started to feel the force of trolling, as most of the people doubted his activity on social media, although there was no clear situation or explanation regarding this, even by the player himself.

What Did LizLaz Say To Virat Kohli’s Like?

LizLaz has finally reacted to the entire episode. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she revealed that she wasn’t even aware of the incident initially. She said, ‘It was crazy because I woke up and then I was all over the news.’ Sharing how she found out, she added, ‘I don’t even know when he liked the picture, I learnt through the news. So many people found the articles done on me on many different platforms and sent them to me in my DMs. I got so many messages today, people were super excited about it. I felt a bit sorry for him actually!, she told HT, adding, ‘I was so happy that he liked it, but then he didn’t like it, I felt a bit bad for him because I don’t even know how it became such a big story. How did people notice, how did they make it news… that was probably not his intention behind it, but still I am grateful for it and I appreciate the support from him.’

Not The First Time For Virat Kohli

The episode brings out the huge scrutiny of high profile personalities such as Kohli whose any online action may be closely checked by millions of followers. Even ordinary behaviors (like clicking the like button) can be easily exaggerated in the digital era, thus causing disproportionate response. In the case of Kohli, one of the most popular athletes in the world, the event was another reminder of how fast stories can get out of control in social media and in many instances without the entire context. Previously, Avneet Kaur was under the spotlight because of the same event.

You Might Be Interested In

Will Virat Kohli Respond?

Although the scandal seems to be a small issue on its own, it is indicative of a larger tendency of celebrity culture in the age of constant online interaction. The comments made by LizLaz have contributed to the change of the tone of the conversation to a certain extent, prompting audiences to be more restrained. When the wave of buzz finally calms down, the event highlights the importance of calmness and clarity in responding to social media activity, particularly when it involves public figures whose actions are usually viewed way out of context.

Also Read: Who Is LizLaz? German-South African Travel Vlogger And Singer Trends After Virat Kohli’s Viral Instagram ‘Like’

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-4LizLazLizLaz breaks silenceLizLaz virat kohlivirat kohli indtagramVirat kohli like instagramvirat kohli’

RELATED News

‘Chiyaan 63’: Check Out The Release Date, Runtime And Full Cast Details Of Actor Vikram’s Gritty, Dark And Rustic Action Film Directed By Anand Shankar

Vikram’s First Look From ‘Chiyaan 63’ Revealed On Actor’s Birthday, Promises A Gritty, Dark And Rustic Action Thriller By Anand Shankar

Apoorva Mukhija AKA The Rebel Kid Sparks Outrage After Cutting Kalava In Viral Coachella Prep Video, Faces Social Media Backlash: ‘Dhaaga Nahi Kaatna Tha’

Victoria Beckham Finally Breaks Silence On Family Rift With Son Brooklyn Amid Explosive Allegations Over Marriage and Privacy: ‘All We’ve Ever Tried To Do Is Protect…’

It’s Official! Ramsha Khan And Khushhal Khan Confirm Love-Filled Wedding After Private Nikkah Photo Leak, Changed Her Name To…

LATEST NEWS

Kash Patel Erratic Behavior: FBI Director Issues Defiant Statement Amid Fresh Claims Of ‘Unusual Conduct’

Next Round Of US–Iran Talks Likely In Pakistan On Monday, Iranian Sources Say Amid Ongoing Diplomatic Efforts To Ease West Asia Tensions

Delhi Weather Disrupts Flight Schedules: IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory Amid Delays, Passengers Face Diversions And Operational Slowdown Across Routes

‘Will Not Be Transferred Anywhere’: Iran Rejects Donald Trump’s Enriched Uranium Transfer Claim

Pune Airport Runway ‘Temporarily Shut’ After IAF Aircraft Incident; Flights Diverted Across Cities, Restoration Work Underway

Who Is Rhythm Ashok Panchal Alias Monty? A 37-Year-Old Gym Trainer-Turned-Godman Held For Cheating People Through ‘Aghori’ Rituals

Tamil Nadu Tragedy: 8 Dead, Several Injured After Tempo Traveller Plunges Into Hairpin Bend In Valparai; PM Modi Expresses Sorrow

Emmanuel Macron And Giorgia Meloni’s Paris Meet For High-Stakes Talks On Iran And The Strait Of Hormuz Turns Awkward As Viral Hug Steals The Spotlight | WATCH

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Stuns Scientists With Sudden Changes Near The Sun As Subaru Telescope Detects A Shift In Its Coma Composition

PSL 2026 Points Table After Quetta Gladiators Beat Lahore Qalandars: Check Latest Standings On April 17— PSZ, MS, HYDK, ISU, KRK, LQ, QTG, RWP

LizLaz Breaks Silence On Virat Kohli Like Controversy As RCB Star Faces Viral Troll Storm Over Social Media Activity, Says ‘I Felt…..’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

LizLaz Breaks Silence On Virat Kohli Like Controversy As RCB Star Faces Viral Troll Storm Over Social Media Activity, Says ‘I Felt…..’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

LizLaz Breaks Silence On Virat Kohli Like Controversy As RCB Star Faces Viral Troll Storm Over Social Media Activity, Says ‘I Felt…..’
LizLaz Breaks Silence On Virat Kohli Like Controversy As RCB Star Faces Viral Troll Storm Over Social Media Activity, Says ‘I Felt…..’
LizLaz Breaks Silence On Virat Kohli Like Controversy As RCB Star Faces Viral Troll Storm Over Social Media Activity, Says ‘I Felt…..’
LizLaz Breaks Silence On Virat Kohli Like Controversy As RCB Star Faces Viral Troll Storm Over Social Media Activity, Says ‘I Felt…..’

QUICK LINKS