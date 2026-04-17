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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is LizLaz? German-South African Travel Vlogger And Singer Trends After Virat Kohli’s Viral Instagram ‘Like’

Who Is LizLaz? German-South African Travel Vlogger And Singer Trends After Virat Kohli’s Viral Instagram ‘Like’

LizLaz, a German South African travel vlogger and singer, has gone viral after Virat Kohli liked one of her Instagram posts.

(Image Credit: LizLaz/Virat Kohli Via Instagram)
(Image Credit: LizLaz/Virat Kohli Via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: April 17, 2026 09:27:22 IST

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Who Is LizLaz? German-South African Travel Vlogger And Singer Trends After Virat Kohli’s Viral Instagram ‘Like’

Lizlaz is a German-South African travel vlogger and singer, who has recently been in the limelight after Indian cricket sensation Virat Kohli allegedly liked one of her Instagram posts that have left people with countless questions online. The sudden social media interaction became a viral phenomenon as fans wanted to discover more information about the woman who used the Instagram handle. Social media was awash with searches and discussions making Lizlaz an overnight internet sensation, especially to the Indian audiences.

Who Is LizLaz? German-South African Travel Vlogger And Singer Trends After Virat Kohli’s Viral Instagram ‘Like’

Lizlaz is known to have a niche along with vibrant personality and creative content, which has earned her a following through her travel videos and music. She frequently includes bits of her travels around the world, mixing picturesque scenes with narration and regular musical performances. Her content is an expression of cultural exploration and artistic expression, which has contributed to her gaining momentum with viewers across the world. Although she has already been a well liked figure in some online communities, the recent hype has made her much more visible.

Why Is Lizlaz Trending After Virat Kohli’s Viral Instagram ‘Like’?

The viral moment emphasizes the huge power of such celebrities as Kohli on the social media trends. A mere like by a celebrity can gain the attention of a less known artist in an instance, shifting the course of their online activity. The interaction resulted in a spike in followers, engagement, and media coverage in the case of Lizlaz. It also highlights the extent to which the worlds of sports, entertainment, and social media have been interwoven in creating digital fame. 

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Virat Kohli’s Previous Instagram ‘Like’

Lizlaz seems to be carrying on with her content journey, despite the abrupt attention, keeping her followers posted on her travels and interacting with her expanding following. Although it is not clear whether the contact with Kohli was deliberate or not, it has certainly put her in the spotlight of the world. As the buzz surrounding her has only been increasing, Lizlaz is no longer being regarded as merely a travel vlogger and singer, but the most recent internet figure to become trendy following a high profile social media incident. Previously, Virat Kohli accidentally liked an Instagram post of actress Avneet Kaur from a fan page, causing social media speculation

Also Read: Bhooth Bangla Review: Akshay Kumar Shines in Priyadarshan’s Horror-Comedy Comeback Packed with Laughter and Unexpected Twisty Second Half

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Who Is LizLaz? German-South African Travel Vlogger And Singer Trends After Virat Kohli’s Viral Instagram ‘Like’
Who Is LizLaz? German-South African Travel Vlogger And Singer Trends After Virat Kohli’s Viral Instagram ‘Like’
Who Is LizLaz? German-South African Travel Vlogger And Singer Trends After Virat Kohli’s Viral Instagram ‘Like’
Who Is LizLaz? German-South African Travel Vlogger And Singer Trends After Virat Kohli’s Viral Instagram ‘Like’

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