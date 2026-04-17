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Home > Entertainment News > Bhooth Bangla Review: Akshay Kumar Shines in Priyadarshan’s Horror-Comedy Comeback Packed with Laughter and Unexpected Twisty Second Half

Bhooth Bangla Review: Akshay Kumar Shines in Priyadarshan’s Horror-Comedy Comeback Packed with Laughter and Unexpected Twisty Second Half

Bhooth Bangla Review: Akshay Kumar’s much-anticipated horror comedy Bhooth Bangla has finally hit theatres today on April 17th 2026. The film brings back the hit duo of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after 15 years, and it delivers a mix of comedy, horror, and surprises.

Bhooth Bangla Review. Photo: IMDB
Bhooth Bangla Review. Photo: IMDB

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: April 17, 2026 08:58:18 IST

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Bhooth Bangla Review: Akshay Kumar Shines in Priyadarshan’s Horror-Comedy Comeback Packed with Laughter and Unexpected Twisty Second Half

Bhooth Bangla Review: Akshay Kumar’s much-anticipated horror comedy Bhooth Bangla has finally hit theatres today on April 17th 2026. The film brings back the hit duo of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after 15 years, and it delivers a mix of comedy, horror, and surprises. According to the early reviews that are pouring in on social media, Akshay Kumar’s movie is already making an impact on the audience following the paid preview release. The film starts off on a light and funny note with plenty of laugh-out-loud moments, but it slowly builds into a gripping story filled with twists. People are calling Rajpal Yadav stareer movie “pure entertainment,” which makes the hype of Bhooth Bangla rise to another level. 

Bhooth Bangla Review

One user on social media wrote, “#BhootBangla first half is a complete laugh riot. Surely exceeds expectations. Priyadarshan is back in his zone with the OG starcast. Yes old iconic dialogues are recreated but it’s just 5-10% of the punches. Now story moves forward from the second half. #BhootBanglaReview. 

Second user described Bhooth Bangla in one word “Entertainer”, saying “An entertainer that works for most parts… The #AkshayKumar – #Priyadarshan combo doesn’t disappoint – the chills and chuckles are in equal measure. #BhoothBanglaReview

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The initial sequences may give an impression that #BhoothBangla borrows from #RajkumarKohli’s massive hit #JaaniDushman [1979; #SunilDutt, #SanjeevKumar, #ShatrughanSinha, #Jeetendra], but the similarities end with the newly-wed brides being targeted.

#BhoothBangla blends horror and comedy across its 2.45-hour narrative, with the first half leaning towards humour, while the post-interval portions delve into a darker past.

Third user said, “First half of Bhooth Bangla is good so far 

Feels like Akshay Kumar is under a lot of pressure to deliver comedy ends up overdoing a few bits unnecessarily. 

Still, it’s engaging and not boring at all.

Now at interval, things are getting serious… let’s see how the second half turns out “

Fourth user wrote, “First 40% – pure comedy 

Next 10% – shifts into suspense mode

50% – 95% – feels like a full serious mode 

Last 5% – back to comedy

Overall, a good watch, but the casting felt off. Wamiqa Gabbi didn’t quite fit for me this could’ve been a great chance to introduce a fresh face.”

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1 

Bhooth Bangla is showing a decent start at the box office based on its early booking trends. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Akshay Kumar’s movie sold over 46,000 tickets across 7,000+ shows by Thursday afternoon. 

Priyadarshan’s movie earned around Rs 1.28 crore from regular bookings, which goes up to nearly Rs 3.52 crore when block bookings are included. 

Bhoot Bangla and Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Are Same? 

What makes Bhoot Bangla seem like Bhool Bhulaiyaa? Bhoot Bangla, as per first impressions, is a nostalgic horror-comedy that takes into consideration the successful formula of Priyadarshan’s earlier films and other successful horror-comedy movies. With a mix of supernatural, psychological mystery and a good amount of humour, everyone can relate to the film.

What are the production and release details? Bhoot Bangla, produced by Balaji Motion Pictures in collaboration with Cape of Good Films and directed by Priyadarshan, stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role, with Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi in other pivotal roles. The film is certified U/A 16+ by the Central Board of Film Certification and has a running time of about 164 minutes.

The film was initially slated to release on 10th April, but the release has been postponed. Paid previews for the film will begin from 9 PM on 16th April and the film will release on 17th April 2026.

Bhooth Bangla Story 

Bhooth Banlga is a horror-comedy which follows Arjun Acharya, who travels from London to Mangalpur to take over his ancestral palace, which is known as “Bhooth Bangla” locally. He plans to host his sister’s wedding at the mansion despite warnings from villagers. The stay brings a series of eerie occurrences, including strange noises, ghostly shadows, and objects moving from one place to another. 

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Mithila Palkar.

Also Read: Early Box Office Spook: Akshay Kumar And Priyadarshan’s ‘Bhoot Bangla’ Opens With Thursday Night Previews, Builds Strong Buzz Ahead Of Release 

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Bhooth Bangla Review: Akshay Kumar Shines in Priyadarshan’s Horror-Comedy Comeback Packed with Laughter and Unexpected Twisty Second Half

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Bhooth Bangla Review: Akshay Kumar Shines in Priyadarshan’s Horror-Comedy Comeback Packed with Laughter and Unexpected Twisty Second Half
Bhooth Bangla Review: Akshay Kumar Shines in Priyadarshan’s Horror-Comedy Comeback Packed with Laughter and Unexpected Twisty Second Half
Bhooth Bangla Review: Akshay Kumar Shines in Priyadarshan’s Horror-Comedy Comeback Packed with Laughter and Unexpected Twisty Second Half
Bhooth Bangla Review: Akshay Kumar Shines in Priyadarshan’s Horror-Comedy Comeback Packed with Laughter and Unexpected Twisty Second Half

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