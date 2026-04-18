SRH vs CSK, IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni Play Tonight? Preview, H2H Record, Predicted Playing XIs

After opening their IPL 2026 campaign with consecutive home wins over Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, five-time champions Chennai Super Kings now head to Hyderabad to face Sunrisers Hyderabad.

CSK’s sixth match of the season is set for Saturday, April 18, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Both teams enter the contest on the back of wins and will aim to continue their momentum. Veteran MS Dhoni has travelled with the CSK squad but is unlikely to feature, having not yet played this season. Meanwhile, SRH skipper Pat Cummins has passed a fitness test in Australia but has not yet joined the squad in India, ruling him out of this fixture.

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2026: Head to Head

The two teams have played each other 22 times. While Chennai super Kings have won 15 matches and Sunrisers Hyderabad have clinched wins seven times.

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2026: What Stats Suggest?

Their highest total against SRH is 223/3 in Hyderabad in 2013, while their lowest is 132/5 at the same venue in 2019. CSK’s biggest win by runs came in 2024, when they secured a dominant 78-run victory, and their largest win by wickets was an eight-wicket triumph in 2018. Individually, MS Dhoni leads the charts with 436 runs and 25 sixes in 22 matches for CSK, while David Warner holds the record for the most 50-plus scores (six) for SRH. The highest individual score in these encounters remains Shane Watson’s unbeaten 117 in the 2018 final at the Wankhede Stadium. With the ball, Dwayne Bravo tops the wicket charts with 20 scalps, while Tushar Deshpande produced the best bowling figures of 4/27 in 2024. Ravindra Jadeja and Dhoni also share the record for the most appearances in this fixture, with 22 matches each.

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2026: Predicted Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (C & WK), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga. Impact player: Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Harshal Patel

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed. Impact player: Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry

Also Read: RCB vs DC IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru or Delhi Capitals, Who Will Win at Chinnaswamy | IPL Today Match

