Uorfi Javed, Neha Dhupia Call Out Toxic Pap Culture As New Mom Patralekhaa Faces Body-Shaming: ‘What Is Wrong…’

The debate around body-shaming in Bollywood has reignited. It is quite often that routine paparazzi moments turn into a larger conversation about empathy and unrealistic beauty standards following slew of body-shaming comments by social media users. In the latest, influencer Uorfi Javed stepped in to defend actress Patralekhaa after she was targeted for her post-pregnancy appearance.

The Body-shaming Row

The controversy took momentum after a paparazzo page posted a video of Patralekhaa and the caption questioned her physical appearance. The clip quickly drew eyeballs, with many social media users echoing similar sentiments. But the actor-producer, who recently gave birth to a baby girl, hit back with a strongly worded message. Patralekhaa reminded critics that her body has undergone natural changes after giving birth to her daughter.

In her note on Instagram, Patralekhaa emphasised the demanding phase she is navigating and it includes balancing new motherhood with her professional commitments. She revealed that apart from delivering a baby, she has also been working on films as a producer. She went on to underline that such transitions are physically and emotionally intense.

Uorfi Javed Extends Support To Patralekhaa

Backing her stance was Uorfi Javed, who didn’t mince words while calling out both the paparazzi page and the broader culture that fuels such remarks. The fashion influencer reacted sharply and slammed the insensitivity surrounding discussions of women’s bodies, especially during pregnancy and after childbirth. Describing it as ‘basic human anatomy’, she pointed out that body changes are inevitable and should not be mocked at.

She said, “Oh my God! What is wrong with y’all? Basic human anatomy! A woman has to gain weight for a healthy pregnancy. Let’s stop shaming women for not looking skinny after giving birth. This is not acceptable. She’s dealing with new responsibilities, postpartum, and now she has to deal with social media’s scrutiny of not looking a certain size! Bro, no pregnancy, no opinion. STFU.”

Uorfi’s reaction was in line with her public persona. The internet sensation has consistently used her platform to challenge beauty norms and call out trolling. After making her Bollywood debut with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 and winning the reality show The Traitors India, Uorfi has continued to expand her footprint as a digital personality.

Neha Dhupia Speaks in Support of Patralekhaa

Actress Neha Dhupia also extended her support to Patralekhaa and voiced against body shaming. Taking to Instagram Stories, she shared Patralekhaa’s noted and penned, “Commenting on someone’s body has to stop. Especially a new mom who’s grown a whole human being inside her and is nurturing life with everything she has. Before judging us fix your own thinking… Sending love Patra. (sic).”