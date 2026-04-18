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Home > Entertainment News > Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Season 2 Episode 9 In India: When And Where To Watch, Release Time, Streaming Details And Big Twist Revealed

Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Season 2 Episode 9 In India: When And Where To Watch, Release Time, Streaming Details And Big Twist Revealed

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters S2 Episode 9, “Ends of the Earth,” releases in India on April 24 at 7:30 AM IST on Apple TV. As the team heads to Skull Island, secrets from Keiko’s past and Titan threats intensify ahead of the finale.

Monarch Legacy Of Monsters S2 Episode 9
Monarch Legacy Of Monsters S2 Episode 9

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 18, 2026 12:52:04 IST

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Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Season 2 Episode 9 In India: When And Where To Watch, Release Time, Streaming Details And Big Twist Revealed

The MonsterVerse is expanding its dominion over the digital landscape as the second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters reaches its penultimate crescendo. For fans in India, the wait for Season 2, Episode 9, titled “Ends of the Earth,” is almost over. The story now moves forward after Godzilla fought Titan X in Australia because the characters must now complete their mission before time runs out. The global clandestine organization faces its greatest danger because the Randa family and Lee Shaw are traveling to Skull Island. The Indian audience anticipates a Friday release, which will establish the foundation for an epic season finale between Hollow Earth secrets and Axis Mundi mysteries.

Monarch S2 Episode 9 Premiere Time and Digital Streaming Platform in India

Local fans need to schedule their activities according to international release times. The ninth episode of the series will officially release in India on Friday, April 24 2026. The main streaming platform for the series continues to be Apple TV+ despite international dates creating confusion because of time zone differences.

When & Where to Watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Episode 9 in India

The platform will follow its usual global release schedule when it streams the episode at 7:30 AM IST. The Apple TV app serves as the only option for early viewers to watch the episode, which is available in 4K Dolby Vision for users with compatible devices. Indian subscribers can access the content through a standard monthly subscription or via the Apple One bundle, ensuring that the journey into the heart of Titan territory is experienced with the highest possible visual fidelity.

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Plot Trajectory and Viewer Guide for “Ends of the Earth” on Skull Island

The episode “Ends of the Earth” serves as the second-to-last episode of the current season by showing how the Monarch team members experience member friendship breakdowns. The upcoming segment shows Cate trying to mediate between two opposing sides after Isabel used Titan battle chaos to achieve her secret goals in Episode 8. The story will explore the famous Skull Island, which people associate with Kong, through an investigation style that shows both the 1950s and present-day time periods.

Key Plot Focus & Streaming Update for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Episode 9

The audience needs to pay attention to the “Billy’s long-lost rift” investigation because it creates a direct connection between Keiko’s history and the team’s present-day battle for survival. The Apple TV+ library needs to be refreshed at 7:30 AM on Fridays to provide viewers with an uninterrupted watching experience because the “Up Next” section receives updates which show Titan content to Indian audiences at actual release times.

Also Read: Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s Horror-Comedy Stuns At Opening, Dethrones Dhurandhar 2 With Rs 23 Crore Global Start

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Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Season 2 Episode 9 In India: When And Where To Watch, Release Time, Streaming Details And Big Twist Revealed

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Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Season 2 Episode 9 In India: When And Where To Watch, Release Time, Streaming Details And Big Twist Revealed

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Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Season 2 Episode 9 In India: When And Where To Watch, Release Time, Streaming Details And Big Twist Revealed
Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Season 2 Episode 9 In India: When And Where To Watch, Release Time, Streaming Details And Big Twist Revealed
Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Season 2 Episode 9 In India: When And Where To Watch, Release Time, Streaming Details And Big Twist Revealed
Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Season 2 Episode 9 In India: When And Where To Watch, Release Time, Streaming Details And Big Twist Revealed

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