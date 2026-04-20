Will Iran Join Peace Talks Or Resume War? US Seizes Ship ‘Touska’ In Gulf Of Oman As Donald Trump Issues ‘No More Mr Nice Guy’ Warning

US has seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship after damaging its engine room during an interception in the Gulf of Oman, President Donald Trump said on Sunday. The vessel had attempted to breach a US naval blockade near the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz. According to Trump, the USS Spruance destroyer intercepted the cargo ship, identified as Touska, after it ignored repeated warnings to halt. Detailing the operation, Trump said the vessel, nearly 900 feet long and comparable in weight to an aircraft carrier, attempted to push past the blockade.

“Today, an Iranian-flagged cargo ship named TOUSKA, nearly 900 feet long and weighing almost as much as an aircraft carrier, tried to get past our Naval Blockade, and it did not go well for them,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He added, “Right now, U.S. Marines have custody of the vessel. The TOUSKA is under USTreasury Sanctions because of their prior history of illegal activity. We have full custody of the ship, and are seeing what’s on board!”

Iranian Cargo Ship Engine Room Targeted Before Seizure, Video Emerges

Video footage released by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) and shared by Reuters’ chief national security correspondent shows the sequence leading up to the seizure. In the clip, a US Navy vessel can be heard issuing a final warning to those aboard the Touska.

“Motor vessel Touska, motor vessel Touska, vacate your engine room, vacate your engine room. We are prepared to subject you to disabling fire,” a Marine is heard saying. Moments later, the ship’s horn sounds, followed by multiple blasts aimed at disabling the vessel.

Iran-US Ceasefire Days Away From Ending

The maritime confrontation comes at a critical moment, as Washington attempts to secure a peace agreement with Tehran before a two-week ceasefire expires on Tuesday.

Earlier on Sunday, Trump said his special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, would travel to Pakistan for talks with Iranian representatives. However, the White House later confirmed that Vice President JD Vance would lead the discussions.

Iran Refuses to Join Peace Talks In Pakistan

Despite US efforts, Iran has declined to participate in the second round of negotiations scheduled in Pakistan this week. A senior Iranian official cited Washington’s stance and ongoing military actions as key reasons for the decision.

“Iran stated that its absence from the second round of talks stems from what it called Washington’s excessive demands, unrealistic expectations, constant shifts in stance, repeated contradictions, and the ongoing naval blockade, which it considers a breach of the ceasefire,” Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported.

The refusal came just hours after Trump publicly stated that talks would resume, underscoring the deepening rift between the two sides as the ceasefire deadline approaches.

Trump Says No More Mercy

Tensions have continued to rise, with Trump reiterating his demands that Iran accept US conditions for a peace deal. He has called on Tehran to relinquish its nuclear materials and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The US president also issued a stark warning, threatening to target Iran’s infrastructure, including bridges and power plants. “NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!” he said.

In response, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned Trump’s remarks and rejected accusations that Iran’s nuclear programme is aimed at developing atomic weapons.

Also Read: Donald Trump Warns Iran: ‘We Will Knock Out Every Power Plant And Bridge’ If Deal Fails Then ‘NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!’