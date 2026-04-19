Donald Trump Warns Iran: ‘We Will Knock Out Every Power Plant And Bridge’ If Deal Fails Then ‘NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!’

Donald Trump on Sunday accused Iran of a “total violation” of the ceasefire between the two countries, claiming it had fired on ships near the Strait of Hormuz. He also renewed a sharp warning, saying the United States could target Iran’s key infrastructure if Tehran did not agree to his terms.

With shipping still disrupted in the strategically important strait, Trump said negotiations would continue, with U.S. representatives set to travel to Pakistan for further talks. The Strait of Hormuz remains tense, two days after Iran had initially said it would reopen it.

Ceasefire tensions rise as Trump accuses Iran of violation

“We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran,” he posted on social media. “NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!”

“Iran decided to fire bullets yesterday in the Strait of Hormuz — A Total Violation of our Ceasefire Agreement!” Trump wrote in Sunday morning’s post. “That wasn’t nice, was it?”

Strait of Hormuz situation worsens despite reopening announcement

Global markets had briefly reacted positively when Iran first announced it would reopen the strait, which had been effectively shut to most shipping since February 28, when the conflict involving the U.S. and Israel began. Oil prices dropped and stock markets rose on that news.

However, tensions returned quickly after Trump said the blockade on Iranian shipping would continue. In response, Tehran stated it would keep the strait closed, and at least two ships reported being fired upon while approaching the area on Saturday.

Talks planned as U.S. delegation heads to Pakistan

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post on Sunday that representatives are going to Islamabad, Pakistan, “tomorrow night” for Iran negotiations.

“We’re offering a very fair and reasonable deal, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single power plant, and every single bridge, in Iran,” Trump wrote.

Iran hits back over nuclear rights amid ongoing standoff

Masoud Pezeshkian responded strongly to Trump’s remarks, saying the U.S. has no authority to deny Iran its nuclear rights. His comments reflect the continuing disagreement between Washington and Tehran over nuclear policy.

“Trump says Iran cannot make use of its nuclear rights but doesn’t say for what crime. Who is he to deprive a nation of its rights?” Pezeshkian was quoted as saying.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: ‘Who Is He to Deprive a Nation?’ Iran President Slams Trump Over Nuclear Rights Amid Rising US Tensions- Will Strait of Hormuz Crisis Worsen?