‘Who Is He to Deprive a Nation?’ Iran President Slams Trump Over Nuclear Rights Amid Rising US Tensions- Will Strait of Hormuz Crisis Worsen?

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower asim munir Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower asim munir Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower asim munir Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower asim munir Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower asim munir Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower asim munir Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower asim munir Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower asim munir Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station
LIVE TV
Home > World News > ‘Who Is He to Deprive a Nation?’ Iran President Slams Trump Over Nuclear Rights Amid Rising US Tensions- Will Strait of Hormuz Crisis Worsen?

‘Who Is He to Deprive a Nation?’ Iran President Slams Trump Over Nuclear Rights Amid Rising US Tensions- Will Strait of Hormuz Crisis Worsen?

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has challenged the legitimacy of the United States' efforts to restrict his country's atomic programme, questioning the legal basis for such interference.

Iran President Slams Trump Over Nuclear Rights Amid Rising US Tensions-Will Strait of Hormuz Crisis Worsen? Photo: ANI
Iran President Slams Trump Over Nuclear Rights Amid Rising US Tensions-Will Strait of Hormuz Crisis Worsen? Photo: ANI

Published By: NEWSX WEB DESK
Last updated: April 19, 2026 16:09:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Who Is He to Deprive a Nation?’ Iran President Slams Trump Over Nuclear Rights Amid Rising US Tensions- Will Strait of Hormuz Crisis Worsen?

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has challenged the legitimacy of the United States’ efforts to restrict his country’s atomic programme, questioning the legal basis for such interference. As reported by Al Jazeera, citing the Iranian Student News Agency, Pezeshkian asserted that Washington possesses no valid justification for attempting to strip the nation of its technological entitlements.

The Iranian leader’s remarks come at a time of heightened friction, as Washington and Tehran continue to face disagreements over nuclear issues.

During his address, Pezeshkian took direct aim at the American administration’s hardline stance.

You Might Be Interested In

“Trump says Iran cannot make use of its nuclear rights, but doesn’t say for what crime. Who is he to deprive a nation of its rights?” the Iranian President stated.

The diplomatic deadlock persists as both sides remain at odds over the scope and monitoring of Iran’s nuclear activities.

According to Al Jazeera, citing the news agency, these comments underscore Tehran’s refusal to yield to external pressure regarding its domestic nuclear policy.

This ongoing war of words reflects the broader collapse of consensus between the two capitals, with the Iranian leadership maintaining that its nuclear trajectory remains a sovereign right.

Despite the sharp rhetoric, diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran have shown signs of advancement, though a definitive breakthrough remains elusive.

The Iranian leadership’s latest stance comes as the top negotiator for the Islamic Republic indicated that while recent discussions had served to narrow certain differences, significant gaps remain.

These sticking points continue to revolve around nuclear matters and the increasingly strategic situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The American administration has offered a similarly measured assessment of the current diplomatic track. US President Donald Trump characterised the ongoing engagement as “very good conversations,” but simultaneously issued a stern caution.

He warned against any tactics he described as “blackmail” involving the vital maritime corridor.

This lack of specific detail surrounding the high-stakes negotiations persists as a fragile ceasefire, currently holding in the regional conflict, approaches its expiration date.

The hostilities, which have now entered their eighth week, have resulted in thousands of fatalities and seen the conflict spill over to include Israeli strikes in Lebanon.

The resulting instability has caused significant ripples across global energy markets.

International oil prices have surged following the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway that historically facilitated the transit of approximately one-fifth of the world’s total oil shipments.

(Inputs from ANI) 

Also Read: ‘Just Google Idiot’: Iran Mocks Trump Over Viral IRGC Maritime Audio Row, Declares ‘Strait of Hormuz is Still Closed’ 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Iran nuclear disputeIran nuclear rightsIran US conflict newsIran US tensionsMasoud Pezeshkian Trumpstrait of hormuz crisisTrump Iran nuclear statementUS Iran nuclear talks 2026

RELATED News

‘You Gave Me Clearance, You Are Firing Now’: Distress Call From Indian Tanker Reveals Chaos After Firing Incident In Strait of Hormuz Shipping Corridor

‘Just Google Idiot’: Iran Mocks Trump Over Viral IRGC Maritime Audio Row, Declares ‘Strait of Hormuz is Still Closed’

Vaisakhi Celebration Turns Tragic As Two Indian Men Gunned Down Outside Gurdwara In Italy’s Covo, Suspect Flees After Midnight Attack

Iran To Reopen Airspace In Phases: Inside The 4-Stage Plan After US-Israel War — But When Will Ticket Sales Resume?

Why Is There No Official Announcement On Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Burial Yet? Reports Claim Iran Says ‘Former Supreme Leader Will Be Buried In…’

LATEST NEWS

PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 29- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Air Cooler Hack Explained: Get AC-Like Cooling; Check These Simple Tips And Tricks To Beat The Heat

‘Who Is He to Deprive a Nation?’ Iran President Slams Trump Over Nuclear Rights Amid Rising US Tensions- Will Strait of Hormuz Crisis Worsen?

Narendra Modi Targets TMC ‘Syndicate Raj’ In Purulia Rally, Accuses Of Seizing Adivasis Land

Maharashtra Weather: Will It Heavily Rain Today? IMD Issues Yellow Alert Across Multiple Districts As Vidarbha Reels Under Scorching 45°C Heatwave

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Winner Prediction: Who Will Win PBKS vs LSG in Tonight’s IPL 2026 Match?

PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2026: Will Rishabh Pant Miss Out Due to Injury? — Preview, H2H Record, Predicted Playing XIs

UP Weather Today: IMD Warns of Heatwave in Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra; IMD Issues Yellow Alert as Temperatures Cross 45°C

India Women vs South Africa Women 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Where To Watch IND-W vs SA-W Match Live On TV and Online

Watch: Mauganj Crash Leaves 3 Dead As Speeding Bike Rams Into Trailer While Filming Reel, Leaves 2 More Injured In Back-to-Back Collision

‘Who Is He to Deprive a Nation?’ Iran President Slams Trump Over Nuclear Rights Amid Rising US Tensions- Will Strait of Hormuz Crisis Worsen?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Who Is He to Deprive a Nation?’ Iran President Slams Trump Over Nuclear Rights Amid Rising US Tensions- Will Strait of Hormuz Crisis Worsen?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Who Is He to Deprive a Nation?’ Iran President Slams Trump Over Nuclear Rights Amid Rising US Tensions- Will Strait of Hormuz Crisis Worsen?
‘Who Is He to Deprive a Nation?’ Iran President Slams Trump Over Nuclear Rights Amid Rising US Tensions- Will Strait of Hormuz Crisis Worsen?
‘Who Is He to Deprive a Nation?’ Iran President Slams Trump Over Nuclear Rights Amid Rising US Tensions- Will Strait of Hormuz Crisis Worsen?
‘Who Is He to Deprive a Nation?’ Iran President Slams Trump Over Nuclear Rights Amid Rising US Tensions- Will Strait of Hormuz Crisis Worsen?

QUICK LINKS