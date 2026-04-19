‘Just Google Idiot’: Iran Mocks Trump Over Viral IRGC Maritime Audio Row, Declares ‘Strait of Hormuz is Still Closed’

The Iranian Embassy in South Africa has launched a biting social media attack on US President Donald Trump, using a viral maritime audio clip to label him an “idiot”.

The diplomatic row erupted following the circulation of a video purportedly capturing radio communications from the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy. In the recording, a voice is heard using the term “idiot”, a remark that some social media accounts claimed was directed at Iran’s own Foreign Minister.

Iran Mocks US Leader Donald Trump Calls Him ‘Idiot’

However, the Iranian mission in Pretoria moved quickly to dismiss these claims, asserting that the insult was intended for the American President. Taking to X, the embassy stated, “You idiot, he meant your Idiot President, Trump. Just google ‘idiot’–you’ll understand who it is.”

What Is Viral IRGC Maritime Audio Row?

The underlying audio, attributed to the IRGC Navy, issued a stern warning to all vessels attempting to navigate the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The radio message, broadcast on maritime Channel 16, declared that the waterway remains under Tehran’s strict control.

“This is Iranian Sepah Navy calling on channel 16, Strait of Hormuz is still closed, we will open it by the order of our Imam Khamenei, not by the tweets of some idiot,” the radio communication announced.

The broadcast further warned of military consequences for any ships defying the closure. “If you want to pass through the Strait, you must ask for the permission from the Iranian Sepah navy. All vessels that have a connection with our enemies will be targeted if they try to pass the Strait of Hormuz,” the message added.

Is Strait of Hormuz is Still Closed?

Providing further context to this escalation, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy has officially announced the closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz. According to the Iranian state media outlet Press TV, the move follows the United States’ decision to uphold a blockade of Iranian ports.

Tehran claims this blockade is a direct “violation of the conditions of the ongoing ceasefire”. In a formal communication issued on Saturday, the IRGC Navy clarified that, following the initial ceasefire declaration, the Islamic Republic had opted to permit the passage of non-military ships through the vital waterway via a “specific corridor designated by Tehran”.

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However, this policy has been abruptly rescinded due to perceived American aggression. “Due to the violation of the ceasefire conditions, and as the American adversary has not lifted the naval blockade on Iranian vessels and ports, the Strait of Hormuz has been closed as of this evening until this blockade is removed,” the Corps stated.

Press TV noted that the move marks a significant escalation in the maritime standoff between the two nations.

Strait of Hormuz Crisis: IRGC Declares Full Control, Issues Fresh Threat

Following this closure, the IRGC issued a stern directive to all maritime traffic in the region, warning that no ship should attempt to leave its “anchorage in the Persian Gulf or the Sea of Oman” to navigate towards the waterway.

The IRGC further cautioned that any such maritime activity would be viewed as “cooperation with the enemy, and the violating vessel will be targeted”, according to the statement.

This warning places international shipping on high alert as the IRGC asserts total control over the region’s primary energy transit route.

Reiterating its command over the area, the statement insisted that the IRGC’s Navy is the “only official authority” regarding the management and regulations of the waterway.

Iran Rejects US Claims, Says Trump’s Remarks ‘Have No Validity

The Iranian military also dismissed recent rhetoric from Washington, declaring that “statements made by the terrorist US president regarding the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf have no validity”.

The strategic importance of the “Strait of Hormuz” remains a focal point of international concern, as it serves as one of the most vital conduits for the global oil trade.

Any operational interference within this waterway carries instant consequences for international energy distribution and the stability of maritime logistics.

(Inputs from ANI)



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