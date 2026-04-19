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Home > World News > Iran To Reopen Airspace In Phases: Inside The 4-Stage Plan After US-Israel War — But When Will Ticket Sales Resume?

Iran To Reopen Airspace In Phases: Inside The 4-Stage Plan After US-Israel War — But When Will Ticket Sales Resume?

Iran To Reopen Airspace In Phases: Iran plans to reopen its airspace in a phased four-stage rollout following the recent regional conflict, aiming to gradually restore normal flight operations.

(Image: ANI)
(Image: ANI)

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: April 19, 2026 11:49:12 IST

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Iran To Reopen Airspace In Phases: Inside The 4-Stage Plan After US-Israel War — But When Will Ticket Sales Resume?

According to the Tasnim News Agency, Iran is getting ready to reopen its national airspace in a gradual, four-stage plan after major disruptions brought on by recent regional wars. According to the article, which cites the deputy head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, aircraft operations will restart gradually, starting in the country’s eastern areas and working their way westward. After major disruptions brought on by recent regional wars, the proposed approach aims to restore normalcy. The restoration of Iranian airspace will be carried out in four separate phases, according to the state-affiliated news agency.

Iran To Reopen Airspace In Phases: Inside the 4-Stage Plan After US-Israel War

The airspace will be made available exclusively for transit planes during the first phase of this strategy. The second phase, which focuses on the restart of flights from airports in the east of the nation, will come after this. In order to facilitate more extensive domestic and international aviation operations, the third phase will expand licenses to major airports, such as Imam Khomeini International Airport and Mehrabad International Airport.  In order to complete the nationwide restoration of air connectivity, more Western aviation hubs will be progressively restored in the last phase. Authorities have stressed that ticket sales are still currently suspended, nevertheless. “Currently, aeroplane ticket sales are suspended, and people should pay attention to the official announcements of this organization to get the latest information about the airports and the possibility of purchasing tickets,” the deputy director stated, according to Tasnim News Agency. 

Iran To Reopen Airspace In Phases: When Will Ticket Sales Resume?

Although the reopening’s framework has been developed, the official report did not specify when the operation’s initial phase is expected to start. This decision to reopen comes as Iranian airspace has been virtually closed to regular commercial aviation since February 28 due to a string of Israeli and American military strikes. Only a limited number of flights are currently allowed to operate in the area, and they are all subject to severe prior approval requirements. Iran and Kuwait are the only countries in the central Middle East corridor that maintain a clear shutdown of their skies, according to monitoring of regional flight information systems.

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Due to serious safety and security concerns, international airlines have been obliged to avoid the area due to this ongoing blockade. Most foreign carriers have chosen to use substantial rerouting tactics in response to the unstable scenario. As the regional aviation scene continues to experience previously unheard-of delays, these procedures guarantee that flight paths stay clear of the affected zones.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Why Is There No Official Announcement On Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Burial Yet? Reports Claim Iran Says ‘Former Supreme Leader Will Be Buried In…’

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Iran To Reopen Airspace In Phases: Inside The 4-Stage Plan After US-Israel War — But When Will Ticket Sales Resume?

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Iran To Reopen Airspace In Phases: Inside The 4-Stage Plan After US-Israel War — But When Will Ticket Sales Resume?

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Iran To Reopen Airspace In Phases: Inside The 4-Stage Plan After US-Israel War — But When Will Ticket Sales Resume?
Iran To Reopen Airspace In Phases: Inside The 4-Stage Plan After US-Israel War — But When Will Ticket Sales Resume?
Iran To Reopen Airspace In Phases: Inside The 4-Stage Plan After US-Israel War — But When Will Ticket Sales Resume?
Iran To Reopen Airspace In Phases: Inside The 4-Stage Plan After US-Israel War — But When Will Ticket Sales Resume?

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