Why Is There No Official Announcement On Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Burial Yet? Reports Claim Iran Says ‘Former Supreme Leader Will Be Buried In…’

The funeral of the former Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is still undecided weeks after his alleged death, as officials consider the security concerns associated with conducting a massive state funeral. Officials are now reported to be apprehensive of carrying out such a high profile ceremony in case the tensions are not calmed down and a tense ceasefire is still underway, as to when and where the final rites will be performed. The postponement is a huge break with tradition in which the state funerals of the most important leaders are to be conducted as soon as possible and on a large scale.

Why Is There No Official Announcement On Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Burial Yet?

On February 28, Khamenei, 86, was said to have been killed in a joint US-Israeli airstrike and this event caused a dramatic escalation of the conflict involving Iran. His remains have since been unofficially buried, a rare occurrence in the history of the Islamic Republic where its leaders are traditionally given intricate funerals. By comparison, the funeral of his predecessor, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in 1989, attracted millions of people to the streets of Tehran, in one of the largest crowds the nation had seen in its history. Nevertheless, the current situation has not experienced similar mass mobilisation, partly because of the larger instability due to the ongoing military actions.

Why Is There A Delay In The Burial Of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei?

Analysts have proposed several reasons behind the delay such as the fear of possible airstrikes, the fear of internal upheavals and the logistical problems in providing security to such a huge event. There have also been speculations and uncertainty due to the lack of any noticeable public appearances of some of the key figures such as the successor of Khamenei. Analysts observe that conducting a massive funeral service may be dangerous not only due to external factors but also due to potential demonstrations or unrest in the country, particularly following the recent times of increased tensions and limited communication.

Possible Places For Burial Of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iranian authorities have responded by purportedly planning other options such as having Mashhad, the home city of Khamenei, as the potential place of burial. The city is in northeast Iran, and far away places of conflict, and there is the sacred Imam Reza shrine, a big religious centre with well developed security infrastructure. Three day state funeral plans earlier in March were shelved reportedly because of warming hostilities with officials citing the need to prepare against a potentially unprecedented turnout. However, Mashhad, in the northeast of Iran is also under consideration of the Iranian officials as a potential place of burial. At this point, we are still not certain when and where the burial will take place, which is the encapsulation of the issues of daunting challenges that the nation encounters.

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