What Is Israel’s ‘Yellow Line’? Gaza-Style Separation Line Set Up As Israel Carries Out Fresh Strikes In Southern Lebanon Despite Ceasefire

According to Al Jazeera, the Israeli army has acknowledged launching further attacks on what it called threats south of the new “yellow line” in Lebanon. According to an Al Jazeera report, Israel launched two airstrikes on Sunday in addition to continuing artillery shelling and machinegun fire on many villages, according to a Beirut-based correspondent.

What Is Israel’s ‘Yellow Line’? Gaza-Style Separation Line Set Up As Israel Carries Out Fresh Strikes

A group of Hezbollah members who, according to Israel, were getting close to the yellow line but had not crossed it were the target of one of the strikes. She said, “So that actually indicates that they were to the north of it and not inside it,” according to Al Jazeera. According to Al Jazeera, the second hit was directed at a person who was approaching a tunnel opening south of the yellow line.

The correspondent stated that Israel claimed to have “carried out a strike on him and destroyed that tunnel entrance,” but the Israeli military spokeswoman insisted the action did not break the ceasefire, according to Al Jazeera. According to an Al Jazeera report, the correspondent described the agreement’s framework as follows: “If you read carefully, the text of it, which was released by the US State Department shortly after it was announced, allows Israel to act in what it defines as self-defence, in addition to allowing it to continue to occupy 55 Lebanese villages.”

Israel Carries Out Fresh Strikes In Southern Lebanon Despite Ceasefire

According to Al Jazeera, Hezbollah commander Naim Qassem denounced the agreement, calling it an insult to Lebanon and threatening that the organization would not put up with further Israeli attacks while diplomatic talks are on. The Beirut correspondent reports that the situation on the ground is almost unchanged. “There are still many, many people in south Lebanon on the roads heading back to their villages,” she stated. According to Al Jazeera, the roads are still packed with people going back to shelters for displaced persons because they are afraid the ceasefire won’t last.

(With Inputs From ANI)

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