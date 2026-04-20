Summer Vacations 2026 in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Across Karnataka: Schools to Remain Closed on From May 4, Check School Reopening Date

All schools in Karnataka, including Bengaluru and Mysuru, will be on summer vacation from May 4 to May 28, 2026, as per the provisional academic calendar followed by government, private aided, and most private schools. The school calendar is made in accordance with the rising temperatures as the summer heat peaks during this period. The schools will resume classes on May 29, 2026, with the onset of the new academic session for 2026-27.

When are summer vacations 2026 in Karnataka schools

The Karnataka school summer vacation 2026 is likely to take place from May 4 to May 28, 2026. The break will last for almost a month. Karnataka school summer vacation 2026 dates are followed by most schools in the state, with a few variations by different school authorities. Government and private aided schools follow the state school calendar rigidly, but some schools may shift their school days by a few days based on school management.

Why are Karnataka schools closed in May

The Karnataka school summer vacation 2026 is observed during May due to the extreme hot weather conditions. The temperature in Mysuru and Bengaluru is on the rise from April and continues to rise during May, causing discomfort for students in schools. The schools remain closed during the summer break so that students are protected from the harsh weather conditions.

When will schools reopen after summer vacation 2026

After the vacations the schools in Karnataka will reopen after summer vacation 2026 for the upcoming academic session. The students of Karnataka will resume classes after taking a break of almost a month. Parents and students are recommended to buy books and uniforms and complete the admission process before the school reopens.

Will all schools follow the same vacation dates

Even though the Karnataka government has sanctioned a common academic calendar, the date of holidays is not the same for all schools. The government schools have to take an institutional holiday from 4th May to 28th May. For the rest of the schools, the private/unaided schools may end holidays a day or two earlier or even a couple of days longer based on the school’s internal planning and circumstances.

What are other key holidays in Karnataka school calendar 2026

Apart from the summer holidays, the academic calendar of 2026 also contains other important holidays and breaks like the Dasara holidays from September 24 to October 5, 2026. All in all, there are about 119 holidays which span across the academic year. As per the year, the number of working days is almost 245.

What should students plan during summer vacations 2026

Summer holidays are a perfect time for students to unwind from a hectic academic year. Some schools usually give holiday homework for students to keep on practising. Students can also use the time to pick up new hobbies or skills or revise important subjects before the next school term begins. Now that you know the Karnataka school summer breaks 2026, you can plan your vacations, trips, and preparations accordingly.

Students should keep themselves updated to find out about any last-minute changes in the academic calendar of their respective schools.

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