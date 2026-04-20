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Home > Education News > Assam Board HS Result 2026 Expected Soon: AHSEC Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Check Marks

Assam Board HS Result 2026 Expected Soon: AHSEC Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Check Marks

The Assam HS Result 2026 is expected to be declared by the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) Division.

Assam Board HS Result 2026
Assam Board HS Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 20, 2026 12:40:24 IST

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Assam Board HS Result 2026 Expected Soon: AHSEC Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Check Marks

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division II, is expected to announce the Assam HS Result 2026, or Class 12 results, from April 20 to April 25. The date and time of the result announcement will be confirmed soon by the officials. The candidates who have appeared for the Assam Higher Secondary examination are advised to keep their admit cards handy, as the result link will be activated online soon.

When will Assam HS Result 2026 be declared

It is expected that the Assam HS Result 2026 will be announced from April 20 to April 25. The candidates are advised to keep their admit cards handy as the result link will be activated online soon.

As per the last year’s trend, the result may be declared from the morning hours. It is possible that the result may be announced from around 9 am.

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In the last year, the Assam HS Result was announced from April 30. Thus, it is possible that the result may be declared from April 20 to April 25 this year.

What is the latest update on AHSEC 12th Result 2026

As per the latest information, the board is in the final stage of result announcement. The evaluation process has been completed, and the result compilation and verification process is in progress.

The official notification will be issued soon with the result date and time. The Assam HS Result 2026 will be announced online soon for all the streams: science, commerce, and arts.

Where to check Assam HS Result 2026 online

The Assam HS Result 2026 can be checked on all the official websites.

  • ahsec.assam.gov.in
  • resultsassam.nic.in
  • results.ahsecregistration.in.

Also, the candidates can check their digital marksheets using DigiLocker or the Upolobdha mobile application.

How to check AHSEC 12th Result 2026

Candidates can download their scorecards by following the below steps:

  • Go to the official AHSEC website
  • Click on HS Final Year Examination Result 2026 link
  • Enter roll number and registration number
  • Submit the details
  • View and download the marksheet.

Students are advised to save a copy of the provisional marksheet for immediate use.

What are the passing marks in Assam HS Result 2026

Students who appear for Assam HS exams have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in each subject as well as in aggregate. If a student fails to secure the minimum mark, he will be required to appear for supplementary exams.

What details will be mentioned in the AHSEC scorecard

The Assam HS Result 2026 marksheet will show the student’s name and roll number, stream (science, commerce or arts), subject-wise marks, total marks, percentage and qualifying status. These details will be useful for higher education admission.

What happens after Assam HS Result 2026

Qualified students can apply for undergraduate programmes in universities and colleges across the country. Those who do not pass in one or more subjects will be required to appear for supplementary examinations. Candidates will have to apply online once the application window opens. Candidates should keep checking the official websites for real-time updates on Assam HS Results 2026.

With the Assam HS Result 2026 expected anytime soon, candidates should have their login credentials ready to speed up result checks.

Also Read: UK Board Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check UBSE 10th Result Date, Official Websites and How to Download Scorecard
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Tags: AHSEC 12th result 2026AHSEC scorecardAssam board HS result dateAssam Class 12 result 2026Assam HS result 2026

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Assam Board HS Result 2026 Expected Soon: AHSEC Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Check Marks

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Assam Board HS Result 2026 Expected Soon: AHSEC Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Check Marks
Assam Board HS Result 2026 Expected Soon: AHSEC Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Check Marks
Assam Board HS Result 2026 Expected Soon: AHSEC Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Check Marks
Assam Board HS Result 2026 Expected Soon: AHSEC Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Check Marks

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