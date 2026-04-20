Who Is Fazil Qazi? Nagpur NGO Chief Accused Of Molesting, Hugging, Kissing Employees, Forcing Islamic Practices; ATS Probes Amid TCS Nashik, Amravati Row

Fazil Qazi, the head of a Nagpur-based NGO, has been arrested on multiple charges, including alleged religious conversion, molestation, and coercion of women employees to adopt Islamic attire and practices. The case has drawn significant attention, particularly as it follows closely on the heels of other alleged incidents of sexual and religious harassment in Maharashtra, including cases reported in Nashik and Amravati’s Paratwada. Authorities have launched a multi-agency probe into the matter, with intelligence agencies stepping in, given the seriousness of the allegations.

Who is Fazil Qazi? Nagpur NGO Universal Multipurpose Society Chief Under Scanner

The accused has been identified as Fazil Qazi, who heads the NGO Universal Multipurpose Society. According to police, Qazi allegedly pressured women associated with the organisation to follow Islamic customs, including wearing specific attire.

The primary complainant, a woman employed at the NGO who also serves as its administration and HR head, has accused Qazi of repeatedly forcing her to follow Islam against her will.

A Nagpur NGO chief, Riyaz Fazil Qazi, arrested for sex abuse and religious coercion of several young women. pic.twitter.com/oIJNvqEwVH — Ravindra Joshi (@ravindra11joshi) April 20, 2026

Following the complaint, police have taken Qazi into custody and initiated a detailed investigation into the NGO’s operations.

Officials are examining the organisation’s funding sources and financial transactions to identify any irregularities. Given the gravity of the case, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has also joined the probe.

What Are The Charges Against Nagpur NGO Head Fazil Qazi?

Investigators are also looking into whether other women within the organisation faced similar pressure or coercion. Reports say that multiple aspects of the NGO’s functioning, including its activities and outreach, are currently under scrutiny.

Recently, a controversy in Nashik involving employees linked to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) sparked debate after claims emerged about attempts to influence religious beliefs in a workplace setting. Authorities are continuing inquiries into those allegations.

Who is The Complaintant Against Nagpur NGO Head Fazil Qazi?

According to the FIR, the main complainant, a 23-year-old woman who has been working with the NGO since September 2023, detailed multiple instances of alleged misconduct.

She stated that on her birthday, July 18, 2024, after an office celebration around 1 pm, Qazi allegedly called her into his cabin. There, he is accused of hugging her against her will, kissing her forehead, and saying, “I don’t want to leave you today.”

The complainant said she did not protest at the time due to fear of losing her job. She further alleged that such incidents continued, with repeated attempts by the accused to approach her inappropriately.

Fazil Qazi Past Conduct

In one instance, the complainant claimed that Qazi unplugged CCTV cameras before attempting to hug her. She also alleged that he gathered personal information about her through others and reacted aggressively when she resisted his advances.

The complainant further stated that several other women employees had faced similar experiences. A 24-year-old teacher who worked with the NGO in 2024 reportedly resigned due to the accused’s conduct.

According to the complaint, some staff members felt uncomfortable due to alleged inappropriate behaviour and attempts to impose religious customs within the workplace.

Another serious allegation pertains to a phone call made on April 13 to the mother of a former employee. As per the complaint cited in reports, Qazi allegedly used derogatory language during the conversation. Police told The Times of India that more women have started coming forward with complaints. “We produced the accused before the court, which granted custody till April 23. The investigation will continue from multiple angles,” TOI quoted a senior police officer.

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