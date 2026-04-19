Where Is Nida Khan? ‘Phone Off, House Locked’ — Mystery Deepens in TCS Nashik Case as Police Intensify Hunt, Family Denies She Is Absconding

The search of Nida Khan, an accused in the TCS Nashik case, has intensified as police continue efforts to trace her whereabouts. Officials claim she is absconding, noting that her phone is switched off and her house was found locked during a search. However, her family has denied these claims, saying she is in Mumbai and not on the run. With conflicting versions emerging, the case has taken a dramatic turn as investigations continue.

Where is Nida Khan?

Nida Khan is still nowhere to be found. The police are trying to figure out what happened to her. The police think she is hiding. They are using special equipment and searching on the ground to try and find her. They have three teams looking for Nida Khan.

The police took Nida Khans husband in for questioning at the police station in Mumbai.

They said that Nida Khans husband told them she was staying with a family member but when the police went to the house it was locked.

Nida Khans family says she is not hiding they say she has been living in Mumbai with her husband since January 2026. Her uncle says Nida Khan was working at a company, in Malad until she got in trouble. They stopped her from working on April 9.

“During the investigation, Nida Khan’s husband was taken into custody within the jurisdiction of the Mumbai police station for questioning,” the statement said.

Police further revealed that her husband claimed she was staying at a relative’s residence, but when officers reached the location, the house was found locked.

Meanwhile, her family is still insisting and denying that she is on the run. They say she has been living in Mumbai with her husband since January 2026. Her uncle stated that she was working at the company’s BPO unit in Malad until she was suspended on April 9.

“She is not running away from anything. And I do want to say that so far no police officer has shown up at our door asking for her whereabouts,” her maternal uncle said.

Who is Nida Khan in TCS Nashik Case?

According to her family, Nidha Khan got married last year and relocated to Mumbai earlier this year. She completed her schooling and a commerce degree in Nashik and is currently pursuing an MBA through distance education.

She joined the BPO unit in December 2021 as a process associate. Her family states that she worked as a tele-caller and did not hold any managerial or senior role.

What is Nida Khan Role at TCS Nashik?

According to reports, Nidha Khan was working as HR at TCS but the company clarified that she did not hold any managerial or HR position within the company.

CEO and MD K Krithivasan stated that although a detailed review is ongoing, an initial examination of records from the Nashik unit has not revealed any complaints of the kind being alleged through the company’s ethics or POSH channels.

The company further said that Nida Khan who has been widely described in reports as an HR manager was neither part of the HR team nor involved in recruitment. They stated that she worked as a process associate and did not have any leadership role.

TCS also confirmed that an internal investigation has been initiated, led by president and COO Aarthi Subramanian, with additional oversight and support from Deloitte and law firm Trilegal.

What is TCS Nashik Case?

The TCS Nashik case started when a woman employee filed a complaint saying she was trapped in a relationship with a false promise of marriage. After the complaint, an investigation into workplace behaviour at the Nashik unit was started.

Later, more women came forward with similar allegations. Police have now registered nine FIRs between 2022 and 2026 which named several accused, including Nida Khan.

Investigators believe some employees may have worked together to target co-workers and also tried to stop complaints from coming out. The allegations against TCS employees include harassment, pressure, and even religious coercion.

Police got their hands on different types of evidence like emails, chats, phone call recordings, and CCTV footage. They are also recording statements of victims and witnesses.

Officials are also checking if there was any coordination between the accused and whether complaints were blocked from reaching senior officials.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to handle the case.

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