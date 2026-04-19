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Home > India News > Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal’s Wife Nidhi Mittal’s X Account Deactivated As Old Posts On BJP, Lord Ram Goes Viral Amid ‘No Bindi, Yes Hijab’ Row

Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal’s Wife Nidhi Mittal’s X Account Deactivated As Old Posts On BJP, Lord Ram Goes Viral Amid ‘No Bindi, Yes Hijab’ Row

Recently, Nidhi Mittal, the wife of Peyush Bansal, has faced controversy due to the resurgence of old social media posts. Controversy is shifting; Lenskart also has ongoing criticism regarding their alleged grooming policy related to the hijab and bindi issue that they have been facing from consumers.

(Image Credit: Peyush Bansal via Instagram/X)
(Image Credit: Peyush Bansal via Instagram/X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 19, 2026 10:10:26 IST

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Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal’s Wife Nidhi Mittal’s X Account Deactivated As Old Posts On BJP, Lord Ram Goes Viral Amid ‘No Bindi, Yes Hijab’ Row

With the Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal caught in the middle of controversy, now the focus is on his wife, Nidhi Mittal. In the most recent twist, some of her previous writings on X have been rediscovered online, attracting much attention and inspiring discussion on social media. Some of these posts were alleged to have been a criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some Hindu groups by users. Her X account is now inaccessible due to the increasing backlash, which has prompted speculation of it being deactivated.

Nidhi Mittal’s X Account Deactivated As Old Posts On BJP, Lord Ram Goes Viral Amid ‘No Bindi, Yes Hijab’ Row

Images of what are claimed to be 2013–2015 posts are now in wide circulation. She is also alleged to have posted political views in these posts such as criticism of the central government of the day and in favor of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Hashtags like ‘Vote 4 Mufflerman’ and ‘Ek Bihari Feku Par Bhari’ have been brought out by users who share the content. The going viral of these posts has further fueled the debate on the internet, with varying responses that include criticism and requests to place them in context and verify them.



In conjunction with these assertions, a number of unauthenticated posts and photos have become viral as well, further stoking the debate. Users of social media have been publishing different meanings and accusations that are associated with her former writings and opinions. Nevertheless, the veracity and context of many of these posts are unclear, and an official comment has yet to be made by Nidhi Mittal concerning the issue. This scenario is still developing with the increased debates on the digital platforms.

Who Is Nidhi Mittal?

Nidhi Mittal is a social impact practitioner with expertise in public health and development. She is the chairperson of the Lenskart Foundation, an organization that concentrates on the following activities: free eye check-ups, distribution of affordable eyewear, and sensitizing people about preventable blindness in India. She is a shareholder, too, in Lenskart but has been linked to the larger vision of the company. Since 2011, she has been married to Peyush Bansal, with whom she has had a low profile compared to her husband, a household name in the television and in the startup world.

Also Read: Who Is Nidhi Mittal? Lenskart Founder Peyush Bansal’s Wife Faces Backlash As Old Posts On BJP, Lord Ram Resurface Amid ‘No Bindi, Yes Hijab’ Row

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Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal’s Wife Nidhi Mittal’s X Account Deactivated As Old Posts On BJP, Lord Ram Goes Viral Amid ‘No Bindi, Yes Hijab’ Row

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Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal’s Wife Nidhi Mittal’s X Account Deactivated As Old Posts On BJP, Lord Ram Goes Viral Amid ‘No Bindi, Yes Hijab’ Row
Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal’s Wife Nidhi Mittal’s X Account Deactivated As Old Posts On BJP, Lord Ram Goes Viral Amid ‘No Bindi, Yes Hijab’ Row
Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal’s Wife Nidhi Mittal’s X Account Deactivated As Old Posts On BJP, Lord Ram Goes Viral Amid ‘No Bindi, Yes Hijab’ Row
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