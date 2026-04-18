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Home > India News > Who Is Nidhi Mittal? Lenskart Founder Peyush Bansal’s Wife Faces Backlash As Old Posts On BJP, Lord Ram Resurface Amid ‘No Bindi, Yes Hijab’ Row

Who Is Nidhi Mittal? Lenskart Founder Peyush Bansal’s Wife Faces Backlash As Old Posts On BJP, Lord Ram Resurface Amid ‘No Bindi, Yes Hijab’ Row

Old social media posts linked to Nidhi Mittal, wife of Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal, resurfaced online, sparking backlash and leading to her X account going offline. The controversy has intensified amid the ongoing debate over Lenskart’s alleged grooming policy row.

Who is Nidhi Mittal Bansal? (Image: X)
Who is Nidhi Mittal Bansal? (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 18, 2026 18:49:50 IST

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Who Is Nidhi Mittal? Lenskart Founder Peyush Bansal’s Wife Faces Backlash As Old Posts On BJP, Lord Ram Resurface Amid ‘No Bindi, Yes Hijab’ Row

Recently, Nidhi Mittal, the wife of Peyush Bansal, has faced controversy due to the resurgence of old social media posts. Controversy is shifting; Lenskart also has ongoing criticism regarding their alleged grooming policy related to the hijab & bindi issue that they have been facing from consumers. The X account for Nidhi Mittal was inactive shortly after her old posts circulated widely, and this began picking up steam, implying that the old posts were part of the same issue, the ongoing row concerning Lenskart’s internal style guidelines.

Nidhi Mittal controversy grows as past posts resurface

Nidhi’s controversial posts included statements about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some Hindu groups. Users have since been reposting screenshots & debating the content of the old posts.

With continued backlash toward Nidhi and Lenskart, additional speculation arose when Nidhi’s account was deactivated after her posts began circulating.

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Nidhi Mittal link to Lenskart row adds fuel to debate

Nidhi Mittal has become central to discussions and issues around the recent controversy with Lenskart’s workplace dress code policy. As per reports, this new policy discourages the use of traditional symbols (e.g., “tilak” or “bindi”) yet permits head coverings such as the “hijab.” 

The new policy and the resurfacing of Nidhi Mittal’s posts have caused a great deal of outrage among social media users, who have associated both issues and are raising questions about Lenskart’s overall culture and corporate stance.

Nidhi Mittal identity and role come under spotlight

In light of this controversy over Nidhi Mittal’s posts, many social media users are investigating her personal identity. As stated, she is the Chairperson of the Lenskart Foundation and is linked to the company through both her position as well as her marriage to its CEO, Peyush Bansal.

Among the social media users who investigated Nidhi Mittal, you will find many who have viewed her resurfaced posts and, at times, they have discussed them in a very critical manner and, at other times, have debated the appropriateness of her previous comments.

Nidhi Mittal row reflects wider social media backlash

The Nidhi Mittal controversy further illustrates there is an ongoing backlash against social media users based on previous usage of the platform. For example, Nidhi’s old posts have been posted again during a time of many current corporate controversies, which has led to strong social media activity related to that issue.

Although no official statement has been released yet addressing this matter, the discussion surrounding Nidhi Mittal continues to develop, and any resurgence in this issue has created a much larger dialogue about corporate governance policies, individual opinions, and public accountability.

Also Read: ‘No Bindi, No Sindoor?’ After Lenskart Row, Air India’s Cabin Crew Policy Goes Viral, Sparks Social Media Storm Over Restrictions On Religious Symbols    

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Who Is Nidhi Mittal? Lenskart Founder Peyush Bansal’s Wife Faces Backlash As Old Posts On BJP, Lord Ram Resurface Amid ‘No Bindi, Yes Hijab’ Row

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Who Is Nidhi Mittal? Lenskart Founder Peyush Bansal’s Wife Faces Backlash As Old Posts On BJP, Lord Ram Resurface Amid ‘No Bindi, Yes Hijab’ Row
Who Is Nidhi Mittal? Lenskart Founder Peyush Bansal’s Wife Faces Backlash As Old Posts On BJP, Lord Ram Resurface Amid ‘No Bindi, Yes Hijab’ Row
Who Is Nidhi Mittal? Lenskart Founder Peyush Bansal’s Wife Faces Backlash As Old Posts On BJP, Lord Ram Resurface Amid ‘No Bindi, Yes Hijab’ Row
Who Is Nidhi Mittal? Lenskart Founder Peyush Bansal’s Wife Faces Backlash As Old Posts On BJP, Lord Ram Resurface Amid ‘No Bindi, Yes Hijab’ Row

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