From Season 4 Is Not The Ending To Your Horror Watch, Will Be Back With Wrapping Up Season 5

There’s some encouraging news alongside the new season. Amazon and MGM Studios have already renewed the series for a fifth season. That move doesn’t come as much of a surprise—FROM remains the most-watched show on MGM+, though that distinction comes with a caveat. The platform itself still struggles with visibility, and many viewers aren’t even aware it exists. The show’s unusual title doesn’t help matters either—it’s notoriously hard to describe or even search for. There’s a strong case to be made that if the earlier seasons were more widely available on Prime Video, the series could reach a much bigger audience. One can only imagine how massive it might be if it were a Netflix release.

However, there’s also a bittersweet update. Season 5 will mark the show’s final chapter, even though creator John Griffin considered extending the story further.

“There was a fair amount of soul-searching,” Griffin told The Hollywood Reporter. “But we all came to the realization that if we made that sixth season, it would be for us, because it’s just too hard to say goodbye.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, work on Season 5 is already underway. Griffin noted that “five seasons was always the goal,” something longtime fans of the show have known for a while. In the same interview, Griffin was joined by co-producers Jeff Pinkner and Jack Bender, who also directs several episodes. They shared some insights into the storytelling approach behind the series.

Pinkner recalled advice from a friend, saying, “TV is about making the audience fall in love with characters, and then watching them suffer.” It’s a sharp observation and speaks to the emotional core of shows like FROM. He expanded on that idea, explaining, “What I’ve learned is as much as the audience is watching for the answers to those questions, if a show is only built around that, there’s going to be dissatisfaction at the end. Either the answers are too elusive and frustrating for the audience, or they were too obvious. Ultimately, then, these shows succeed or fail largely on making you fall in love with the characters and where their journeys end up.”

That perspective rings true, especially for mystery-driven series like FROM, where the intrigue often lies as much in the questions as in the answers. Still, fans will be hoping for satisfying explanations about From ville, its residents, and the dark forces at play. Shows built around mystery can sometimes struggle to deliver endings that live up to expectations—a challenge that even Lost faced despite its beloved characters.

Bender offered another reassuring detail while recalling his first conversation about the project, suggesting that the creators have always had a clear vision for how the story unfolds. “I remember my first phone call with John and Jeff, back when they asked me to join this party,” he told THR. “I asked them, “Okay, well, what’s the deal with this town?” And Mr. Griffin, who I had not yet met, started off with a description that made me go, “Oh my god, the amount of specificity in his head in terms of what and how and why…””

That level of detail hints that the story has been carefully mapped out from the beginning, with a defined five-season arc. While there may be slower episodes along the way, it raises hopes that the final season will deliver meaningful answers and a satisfying conclusion.

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