From Season 4 Delayed On Amazon Prime Video, Fans Express Outrage On Social Media

The much-anticipated premiere of From Season 4 on April 19, 2026, was meant to be a celebratory moment for fans of the sci-fi horror series. Instead, it turned into a frustrating experience for many, filled with endless screen refreshes and app troubleshooting. While the show has officially returned, its uneven rollout across MGM+ and Amazon Prime Video has left viewers venting across social media and Reddit. At the heart of the chaos lies the show’s distribution model. In the United States, From is an MGM+ original. Although Prime Video users can access it by subscribing to MGM+ as an add-on channel, the integration between the two platforms didn’t go smoothly.

On premiere night, many Prime Video users reported that the Season 4 page still displayed a “Coming Soon” message—or worse, only the trailer—even hours after the official midnight (EST) release. Some tech-savvy viewers managed to fix the issue by manually syncing their Prime Video settings, but most were left confused with no clear solution.

To make matters worse, several users who signed up for promotional Prime deals discovered that the standalone MGM+ app didn’t recognise their Amazon-linked subscription. Instead, it prompted them to pay the full subscription price again—adding to the frustration.

Global Delays Add to the Chaos

The problem wasn’t just technical—it was also geographical. While U.S. viewers struggled with app glitches, international fans had to deal with delayed releases.

In India, for instance, the new season only became available on April 20, forcing fans to avoid spoilers for an entire day. Canadian viewers faced similar delays, with some platforms listing the premiere a day later. For a show driven by fan theories and weekly discussions, even a short delay felt like a major setback.

As one Reddit user pointed out, From thrives on its slow-burn storytelling. Missing the first few hours of a premiere can mean falling behind on an entire week’s worth of fan theories and conversations.

What Season 4 Promises

Despite the messy rollout, the show itself continues to generate excitement. Season 4 dives deeper into the eerie mystery of the town that traps anyone who enters. It is expected to expand on the origins of the terrifying creatures, explore Julie’s mysterious time-related abilities, and further develop the looming threat of the Man in the Yellow Suit.

At the centre of it all is Boyd, who continues to fight to hold the community together as survival becomes increasingly difficult. With 10 episodes planned, the new season sticks to its signature slow-burn horror style while promising long-awaited answers about how the nightmare began.

Where to Watch From Season 4

Season 4 is officially available on MGM+, which holds exclusive streaming rights to the series. Viewers can watch it through the MGM+ app or website with a subscription. It’s also accessible via Amazon Prime Video, but only if you add MGM+ as a paid channel.

Depending on your region, some cable providers may also offer MGM+ as part of their packages. However, there are no free standalone streaming options available.

What About Using a VPN?

Some viewers consider using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to access the show from different regions. A VPN allows your device to appear as though it’s connected from another country, potentially unlocking content tied to that region.

However, availability depends on platform policies and local laws. It’s always safer to stick to legal streaming options and use services you’re officially subscribed to.

Why MGM+ Has Exclusive Rights

MGM+ is the official home of From, which means it controls how and when the show is released worldwide. By keeping it exclusive to its own platform and partner add-ons like Prime Video, the service maintains control over distribution and regional availability.

This also explains why the series isn’t freely available on other OTT platforms and often requires a separate subscription.

What Fans Should Keep in Mind

Before diving into Season 4, there are a few important things to know. First, the show isn’t available for free—you’ll need an MGM+ subscription or access through a partner service. Second, episodes are released weekly, so binge-watching the entire season right away isn’t an option. And finally, availability can vary by region, so release times may differ depending on where you are.

Despite a chaotic premiere, From Season 4 continues to deliver the haunting, atmospheric storytelling that fans love. While the technical hiccups and staggered global rollout have tested viewers’ patience, the show’s gripping narrative and shocking twists—especially its widely praised first episode ending—are keeping audiences hooked.

For the best experience, viewers are advised to stick to official platforms like MGM+ or its Prime Video add-on, ensuring both quality and security while following the series week by week.

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