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Home > Entertainment News > Euphoria Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date & Time in India: When and Where to Watch Zendaya’s Next Episode and What to Expect

Euphoria Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date & Time in India: When and Where to Watch Zendaya’s Next Episode and What to Expect

Euphoria Season 3 Episode 3 arrives April 27 on JioHotstar. Find the India release time, where to watch Zendaya, and what to expect in "The Ballad of Paladin."

Euphoria Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date & Time in India: When and Where to Watch Zendaya’s Next Episode and What to Expect
Euphoria Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date & Time in India: When and Where to Watch Zendaya’s Next Episode and What to Expect

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: April 20, 2026 13:48:12 IST

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Euphoria Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date & Time in India: When and Where to Watch Zendaya’s Next Episode and What to Expect

The wait for the next chapter of Zendaya’s Emmy-winning drama is almost over. Euphoria Season 3, Episode 3 is set to air on Sunday, April 26, 2026, in the United States, with the Indian premiere following shortly after.

Release Date and India Timings

Following the series traditional rollout, episodes air first on HBO and HBO Max in the US before hitting international platforms.

  • US Release: Sunday, April 26, 2026, at 9:00 PM ET.
  • India Release: Monday, April 27, 2026, at 7:30 AM IST.
  • Platform: In India, the episode will stream exclusively on JioHotstar.

What to Expect in Episode 3

Season 3 has introduced a dramatic five-year time jump, transitioning the cast from high school chaos to the grim realities of adulthood.

You Might Be Interested In

Rue’s Dangerous Path: After the events of the first two episodes, Rue Bennett (Zendaya) is deeply entangled as a drug mule near the Mexican border to settle her debts with Laurie. Episode 3 is expected to explore the mounting pressure of this operation and her surprising search for stability.

The Suburban Struggle: Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) and Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney) are navigating a tense, fractured marriage in suburbia. Watch for further cracks in their relationship as Maddy Perez, now a Hollywood talent manager, continues to loom over their lives.

The Return of Jules: After being notably absent from the season premiere, Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer) has returned to the fold. Rumors suggest her storyline involves a glamorous yet complicated life in the art world, with Episode 3 likely diving deeper into her recent “sugar baby” revelation mentioned by Lexi.

Streaming Details and Episodes

This season consists of eight episodes released on a weekly basis, leading up to a grand series finale on May 31, 2026. For the best experience, JioHotstar subscribers can download the episode for offline viewing immediately after the 7:30 AM premiere.

ALSO READ: OTT Releases This Week (April 20–26, 2026): Latest 10 Shows & Movies to Watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 & More | Complete Watchlist with Release Dates and Streaming Details

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Tags: Euphoria Season 3 Episode 3Euphoria Season 3 India Release DateEuphoria Season 3 Plot SpoilersEuphoria Season 3 Time JumpHBO Euphoria IndiaJioHotstar Euphoria Release TimeRue Bennett Season 3The Ballad of Paladin EpisodeWatch Euphoria Season 3 Episode 3 IndiaZendaya Euphoria Season 3

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Euphoria Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date & Time in India: When and Where to Watch Zendaya’s Next Episode and What to Expect

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Euphoria Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date & Time in India: When and Where to Watch Zendaya’s Next Episode and What to Expect

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Euphoria Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date & Time in India: When and Where to Watch Zendaya’s Next Episode and What to Expect
Euphoria Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date & Time in India: When and Where to Watch Zendaya’s Next Episode and What to Expect
Euphoria Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date & Time in India: When and Where to Watch Zendaya’s Next Episode and What to Expect
Euphoria Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date & Time in India: When and Where to Watch Zendaya’s Next Episode and What to Expect

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