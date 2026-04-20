OTT Releases This Week (April 20–26, 2026): Latest 10 Shows & Movies to Watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 & More | Complete Watchlist with Release Dates and Streaming Details

This week’s OTT lineup (April 20 to April 26, 2026) brings a strong mix of fresh releases across genres, giving viewers plenty to binge. From the much-anticipated animated spin-off Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 to the intense action thriller APEX, the week is packed with both big-ticket titles and unique storytelling. Alongside these, audiences can also explore a live boxing spectacle, a gripping crime drama, and a dark Korean thriller, making it a well rounded watchlist. With new arrivals dropping on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+, there’s something for every kind of viewer this week. Here’s a curated list of the top 6 movies and shows you shouldn’t miss.