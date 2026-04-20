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  • OTT Releases This Week (April 20–26, 2026): Latest 10 Shows & Movies to Watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 & More | Complete Watchlist with Release Dates and Streaming Details

OTT Releases This Week (April 20–26, 2026): Latest 10 Shows & Movies to Watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 & More | Complete Watchlist with Release Dates and Streaming Details

This week’s OTT lineup (April 20 to April 26, 2026) brings a strong mix of fresh releases across genres, giving viewers plenty to binge. From the much-anticipated animated spin-off Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 to the intense action thriller APEX, the week is packed with both big-ticket titles and unique storytelling. Alongside these, audiences can also explore a live boxing spectacle, a gripping crime drama, and a dark Korean thriller, making it a well rounded watchlist. With new arrivals dropping on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+, there’s something for every kind of viewer this week. Here’s a curated list of the top 6 movies and shows you shouldn’t miss.

Published By: Published: April 20, 2026 11:38:55 IST
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Stranger Things: Tales from '85
1/10
OTT Releases This Week (April 20–26, 2026): Latest 10 Shows & Movies to Watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 & More | Complete Watchlist with Release Dates and Streaming Details

Stranger Things: Tales from '85

Release Date: April 23, 2026
Where to Watch: Netflix
This animated spin-off of the globally popular Stranger Things universe brings a fresh visual style and storytelling format. The 10-episode series follows the familiar group as they explore the mysterious Upside Down, blending supernatural danger with smaller, character-driven adventures.

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APEX
2/10

APEX

Release Date: April 24, 2026
Where to Watch: Netflix
A gripping action thriller featuring Charlize Theron and Taron Egerton, APEX dives into a deadly survival game. The story follows a grieving woman who retreats into the wilderness but soon finds herself hunted by a dangerous serial killer.

Supernova Strikers: Genesis
3/10

Supernova Strikers: Genesis

Release Date: April 26, 2026
Where to Watch: Netflix
This unique live-streamed boxing event blends sports and entertainment. Featuring influencers, streamers, and celebrities, the event delivers high-energy matches alongside live musical performances by artists like Ozuna and Carín León.

You Might Be Interested In
Marty Supreme
4/10

Marty Supreme

Release Date: April 24, 2026
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Starring Timothée Chalamet, this biographical drama follows Marty Mauser, an ambitious yet flawed shoe salesman in 1950s New York. Inspired by real-life table tennis legend Marty Reisman, the film captures his obsessive journey toward greatness.

Criminal Record Season 2
5/10

Criminal Record Season 2

Release Date: April 22, 2026
Where to Watch: Apple TV+
The second season of this intense crime drama returns with Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo. Set in London, the story revolves around a politically charged murder case that forces two detectives into a tense partnership.

If Wishes Could Kill
6/10

If Wishes Could Kill

Release Date: April 24, 2026
Where to Watch: Netflix
This South Korean thriller explores the dark consequences of desire. The story follows five high school students whose wishes are granted through a mysterious app, but each wish comes with a deadly countdown.

Unchosen
7/10

Unchosen

Release Date: April 21, 2026
Where to Watch: Netflix
A slow-burn psychological thriller that turns deeply unsettling as secrets unravel inside a closed religious community.

Untold: The Shooting at Hawthorne Hill
8/10

Untold: The Shooting at Hawthorne Hill

Release Date: April 21, 2026
Where to Watch: Netflix
This true crime documentary explores a shocking real-life shooting case inside the elite world of competitive dressage.

Flunked
9/10

Flunked

Release Date: April 23, 2026
Where to Watch: Netflix
A comedy series about a conman forced to pose as a teacher while chasing a criminal lead.

You Might Be Interested In
Running Point Season 2
10/10

Running Point Season 2

Release Date: April 23, 2026
Where to Watch: Netflix
The sports comedy returns with more drama inside a professional basketball team’s management world.

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