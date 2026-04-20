OTT Releases This Week (April 20–26, 2026): Latest 10 Shows & Movies to Watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 & More | Complete Watchlist with Release Dates and Streaming Details
This week’s OTT lineup (April 20 to April 26, 2026) brings a strong mix of fresh releases across genres, giving viewers plenty to binge. From the much-anticipated animated spin-off Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 to the intense action thriller APEX, the week is packed with both big-ticket titles and unique storytelling. Alongside these, audiences can also explore a live boxing spectacle, a gripping crime drama, and a dark Korean thriller, making it a well rounded watchlist. With new arrivals dropping on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+, there’s something for every kind of viewer this week. Here’s a curated list of the top 6 movies and shows you shouldn’t miss.
Stranger Things: Tales from '85
Release Date: April 23, 2026
Where to Watch: Netflix
This animated spin-off of the globally popular Stranger Things universe brings a fresh visual style and storytelling format. The 10-episode series follows the familiar group as they explore the mysterious Upside Down, blending supernatural danger with smaller, character-driven adventures.
APEX
Release Date: April 24, 2026
Where to Watch: Netflix
A gripping action thriller featuring Charlize Theron and Taron Egerton, APEX dives into a deadly survival game. The story follows a grieving woman who retreats into the wilderness but soon finds herself hunted by a dangerous serial killer.
Supernova Strikers: Genesis
Release Date: April 26, 2026
Where to Watch: Netflix
This unique live-streamed boxing event blends sports and entertainment. Featuring influencers, streamers, and celebrities, the event delivers high-energy matches alongside live musical performances by artists like Ozuna and Carín León.
Marty Supreme
Release Date: April 24, 2026
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Starring Timothée Chalamet, this biographical drama follows Marty Mauser, an ambitious yet flawed shoe salesman in 1950s New York. Inspired by real-life table tennis legend Marty Reisman, the film captures his obsessive journey toward greatness.
Criminal Record Season 2
Release Date: April 22, 2026
Where to Watch: Apple TV+
The second season of this intense crime drama returns with Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo. Set in London, the story revolves around a politically charged murder case that forces two detectives into a tense partnership.
If Wishes Could Kill
Release Date: April 24, 2026
Where to Watch: Netflix
This South Korean thriller explores the dark consequences of desire. The story follows five high school students whose wishes are granted through a mysterious app, but each wish comes with a deadly countdown.
Unchosen
Release Date: April 21, 2026
Where to Watch: Netflix
A slow-burn psychological thriller that turns deeply unsettling as secrets unravel inside a closed religious community.
Untold: The Shooting at Hawthorne Hill
Release Date: April 21, 2026
Where to Watch: Netflix
This true crime documentary explores a shocking real-life shooting case inside the elite world of competitive dressage.
Flunked
Release Date: April 23, 2026
Where to Watch: Netflix
A comedy series about a conman forced to pose as a teacher while chasing a criminal lead.
Running Point Season 2
Release Date: April 23, 2026
Where to Watch: Netflix
The sports comedy returns with more drama inside a professional basketball team’s management world.