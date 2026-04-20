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Home > Sports News > Nepal vs UAE 1st T20I Match Preview, Live Streaming and Channel Details: Where To Watch NEP vs UAE Match Live In India And Worldwide

Nepal vs UAE 1st T20I Match Preview, Live Streaming and Channel Details: Where To Watch NEP vs UAE Match Live In India And Worldwide

Nepal vs UAE 1st T20I Match: Nepal hosts the United Arab Emirates in a historic 1st T20I today, marking a significant milestone with day-night international cricket at the Tribhuvan University Ground. Led by Dipendra Singh Airee, Nepal seek to leverage home advantage against Waseem Muhammad’s UAE side. Get the full match preview, pitch report, predicted playing XIs, and live streaming details for global viewers here.

Nepal vs UAE 1st T20I Match Preview, Live Streaming and Channel Details: Where To Watch NEP vs UAE Match Live In India And Worldwide

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 20, 2026 14:10:07 IST

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Nepal vs UAE 1st T20I Match Preview, Live Streaming and Channel Details: Where To Watch NEP vs UAE Match Live In India And Worldwide

Nepal National Cricket Team vs UAE National Cricket Team: In a historic first, the United Arab Emirates will visit Nepal for the 1st T20I of the two-match series at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, marking a historic occasion for the hosts. The game, set for April 20, will serve as a spectacle for locals, marking one of Nepal’s home international series played under floodlights.

Dipendra Singh Airee will captain Nepal, with important contributions anticipated from key players such as Kushal Bhurtel and Sandeep Lamichhane. The UAE will depend significantly on captain Muhammad Waseem and the currently performing Alishan Sharafu to challenge the host team.

The conditions in Kirtipur are anticipated to significantly influence the match. The pitch typically provides support to batters initially but slows down, allowing spinners to become effective as the match advances.

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Nepal will begin as the slight favourites due to their knowledge of local conditions and recent edge over the UAE. Nonetheless, the UAE has a well-rounded team and sufficient strength to take on the hosts. With the inclusion of a day-night format, this series opener is set to be a tightly contested battle between two well-matched Associate teams.

Nepal vs UAE 1st T20I Live Streaming Details | All You Need To Know

On which date will the Nepal vs UAE 1st T20I match take place?

The Nepal vs UAE 1st T20I match will take place on Monday (April 20).

What time will the Nepal vs UAE 1st T20I match start?

The first T20I between Nepal and the UAE will begin at 5 PM IST, with the toss scheduled at 4:30 PM IST.

Which venue will host the first T20I match between Nepal and the UAE?

The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, will host the historic Day-Night match between Nepal and the UAE.

Where to watch the Nepal vs UAE 1st T20I match live in India and around the world?

The 1st T20I between Nepal and the UAE will be aired live on Kantipur TV Max in Nepal, while Indian fans can watch the match on FanCode through its app and website. Global digital options are accessible, such as CricLife Max (through StarzPlay) in the UAE and T Sports in Bangladesh, providing extensive coverage of the day-night match.

Nepal vs UAE Squads:

Nepal Full Squad:

S.No Player Name Role
1 Dipendra Singh Airee (C) All-rounder
2 Sandeep Lamichhane Bowler (Leg-spin)
3 Kushal Bhurtel Batter (Top-order)
4 Kushal Malla All-rounder
5 Sundeep Jora Batter
6 Aasif Sheikh Wicketkeeper-Batter
7 Basir Ahmad Batter
8 Gulshan Jha All-rounder
9 Lokesh Bam Batter
10 Santosh Yadav Bowler (Fast)
11 Arjun Saud Wicketkeeper-Batter
12 Hemant Dhami Bowler (Fast)
13 Nandan Yadav Bowler (Fast)
14 Shahab Alam Bowler (Spin)
15 Sher Malla All-rounder

UAE Full Squad:

S.No Player Name Role
1 Muhammad Waseem (C) Batter (Top-order)
2 Alishan Sharafu Batter (Top-order)
3 Asif Khan Batter (Middle-order)
4 Aryansh Sharma Wicketkeeper-Batter
5 Aayan Afzal Khan All-rounder
6 Basil Hameed All-rounder
7 Junaid Siddique Bowler (Fast)
8 Zahoor Khan Bowler (Fast)
9 Karthik Meiyappan Bowler (Leg-spin)
10 Muhammad Jawadullah Bowler (Fast)
11 Nilansh Keswani All-rounder
12 Sanchit Sharma Bowler (Fast)
13 Ali Naseer All-rounder
14 Hazrat Bilal Bowler (Fast)
15 Lovepreet Singh Bowler (Fast)

Last 5 T20I Match Report Played by Nepal

S.No Match Result
1 Scotland vs Nepal (17 Feb 2026) Nepal won by 7 wickets
2 West Indies vs Nepal (15 Feb 2026)
West Indies won by 9 wickets
3 Nepal vs Italy (12 Feb 2026) Italy won by 10 wickets
4 England vs Nepal (8 Feb 2026) England won by 4 runs
5 Canada vs Nepal (5 Feb 2026) Nepal won by 6 wickets

Last 5 T20I Match Report Played by UAE

S.No Match Result
1 South Africa vs UAE (18 Feb 2026) South Africa won by 6 wickets
2 Afghanistan vs UAE (16 Feb 2026) Afghanistan won by 5 wickets
3 Canada vs UAE (13 Feb 2026) UAE won by 5 wickets
4 New Zealand vs UAE (10 Feb 2026) New Zealand won by 10 wickets
5 Italy vs UAE (6 Feb 2026) (Warm-up) Italy won by 112 runs

Also Read: IPL 2026 Viral: Preity Zinta Hugs Arshdeep Singh After PBKS Beat LSG, Punjab Kings Pacer’s Hilarious Celebration Steals Show | WATCH

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Nepal vs UAE 1st T20I Match Preview, Live Streaming and Channel Details: Where To Watch NEP vs UAE Match Live In India And Worldwide

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Nepal vs UAE 1st T20I Match Preview, Live Streaming and Channel Details: Where To Watch NEP vs UAE Match Live In India And Worldwide
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