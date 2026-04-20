LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav Amravati Viral MMS business news Cricket Amravati MMS Chandrika Dixit mass shooting donald trump big boss marathi Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav Amravati Viral MMS business news Cricket Amravati MMS Chandrika Dixit mass shooting donald trump big boss marathi Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav Amravati Viral MMS business news Cricket Amravati MMS Chandrika Dixit mass shooting donald trump big boss marathi Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav Amravati Viral MMS business news Cricket Amravati MMS Chandrika Dixit mass shooting donald trump big boss marathi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav Amravati Viral MMS business news Cricket Amravati MMS Chandrika Dixit mass shooting donald trump big boss marathi Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav Amravati Viral MMS business news Cricket Amravati MMS Chandrika Dixit mass shooting donald trump big boss marathi Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav Amravati Viral MMS business news Cricket Amravati MMS Chandrika Dixit mass shooting donald trump big boss marathi Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav Amravati Viral MMS business news Cricket Amravati MMS Chandrika Dixit mass shooting donald trump big boss marathi
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Viral: Preity Zinta Hugs Arshdeep Singh After PBKS Beat LSG, Punjab Kings Pacer’s Hilarious Celebration Steals Show | WATCH

IPL 2026 Viral: Preity Zinta Hugs Arshdeep Singh After PBKS Beat LSG, Punjab Kings Pacer’s Hilarious Celebration Steals Show | WATCH

Arshdeep Singh had a moment to cherish on Sunday after Punjab Kings snatched their 6th consecutive win of IPL 2026. After the game, Singh met up with PBKS owner Preity Zinta who gave him a heartwarming hug. The fast bowler then proceeded to hilariously celebrate the same

Arshdeep Singh and Preity Zinta. (Photo Credits: Screengrab)
Arshdeep Singh and Preity Zinta. (Photo Credits: Screengrab)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 20, 2026 13:25:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026 Viral: Preity Zinta Hugs Arshdeep Singh After PBKS Beat LSG, Punjab Kings Pacer’s Hilarious Celebration Steals Show | WATCH

Punjab Kings continued their dominance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 after defeating Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs in New Chandigarh. PBKS posted a 254/7 in 20 overs and then restricted the opposition to 200/5 to clinch a win. Priyansh Arya hammered 93 off 37 while Cooper Connolly smashed 87 off 46 to help the side put up a big total. 

In a fun and light moment after the match, Arshdeep Singh’s reaction after receiving a hug from Preity Zinta has gone viral on social media. 

PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2026: How Batting Order Fared for Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Priyansh Arya reflected on his match-winning performance after being named Player of the Match in their IPL 2026 clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), highlighting his focus on building innings rather than just power-hitting.

Arya, who played a key role in Punjab Kings’ dominant batting display, said his satisfaction came from spending time at the crease and contributing through the middle overs after negotiating the powerplay successfully.

“Today’s innings, I was able to bat through the powerplay and contribute more in the middle overs. I don’t practice six-hitting, I try to focus on the number of balls I play,” he said.

He also spoke about his fitness routine and credited the support staff for maintaining consistency in preparation. Anand Sir and Birla Sir have been working with us for six months; whatever they send, we follow,” Arya added.

On his partnership with Cooper Connolly, Arya said minimal communication helped both batters stay focused and execute their natural game without overthinking. “If we talk a lot, then there are a lot of thoughts, so the less we talk, the more we are able to perform,” he said.

Arya also picked his favourite stroke from the innings, pointing to his stylish shot over point as the standout moment of his knock.

Punjab Kings produced a dominant all-round performance to defeat Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs in Mullanpur, extending their unbeaten run in IPL 2026.

Batting first, PBKS posted a record-breaking 254/7, powered by explosive knocks from Priyansh Arya (93 off 37) and Cooper Connolly (87 off 46), as the duo stitched a 182-run stand that dismantled the LSG bowling attack. Despite late wickets, Punjab finished with the highest total of the ongoing season.

In reply, LSG started strongly with a 61-run opening stand between Mitchell Marsh (40) and Ayush Badoni (35), while Rishabh Pant (43) kept them in the chase. However, wickets at regular intervals, including key strikes from Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Arshdeep Singh, derailed their momentum.

LSG eventually finished at 200/5, falling well short of the target as Punjab’s bowlers held their nerve in the second half of the innings. With this win, PBKS remain top of the table, while LSG continue to struggle in the bottom half of the standings.

Also Read: GT vs MI IPL 2026 | Will Rohit Sharma Play Today? — Fitness Update, H2H Record, And Predicted Playing XIs

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-15

RELATED News

KKR vs RR, IPL 2026: Did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Break Down After Defeat? Viral Video Shows Youngster Upset | WATCH

WWE WrestleMania 42 Results: Brock Lesnar Teases Retirement, Roman Reigns Wins Big — Check Full Winners List

BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch BAN vs NZ Match Live On TV and Online

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 19 After PBKS Beat LSG— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

LATEST NEWS

Euphoria Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date & Time in India: When and Where to Watch Zendaya’s Next Episode and What to Expect

JAC Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Jharkhand Board 12th Result Date, Link and How to Download Scorecard

Karol G Creates History At Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival 2026: Know How Much Was The Colombian Star Paid For Her Landmark Performance

Summer Vacations 2026 in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Across Karnataka: Schools to Remain Closed on From May 4, Check School Reopening Date

IPL 2026 Viral: Preity Zinta Hugs Arshdeep Singh After PBKS Beat LSG, Punjab Kings Pacer’s Hilarious Celebration Steals Show | WATCH

Tamil Nadu Summer Vacation 2026: Schools in Chennai, Coimbatore to Close from April 17; Check Reopening Dates

Arshad Warsi Reflects On Painful Childhood, Calls Jaya Bachchan His ‘Unexpected Guardian Angel’

The Vijay Math: Karur Stampede To Divorce Row- Top Controversies That Shook TVK Camp, How DMK-AIADMK Duopoly Is Using It As Poll Strategy

Madurai Central Assembly Constituency: PTR Vs Sundar C Big Clash In Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 – Voter Data, Candidate List | Full Details

Summer Vacations Holidays 2026 in Delhi NCR: Schools in Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad & Faridabad To Close From…

IPL 2026 Viral: Preity Zinta Hugs Arshdeep Singh After PBKS Beat LSG, Punjab Kings Pacer’s Hilarious Celebration Steals Show | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026 Viral: Preity Zinta Hugs Arshdeep Singh After PBKS Beat LSG, Punjab Kings Pacer’s Hilarious Celebration Steals Show | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026 Viral: Preity Zinta Hugs Arshdeep Singh After PBKS Beat LSG, Punjab Kings Pacer’s Hilarious Celebration Steals Show | WATCH
IPL 2026 Viral: Preity Zinta Hugs Arshdeep Singh After PBKS Beat LSG, Punjab Kings Pacer’s Hilarious Celebration Steals Show | WATCH
IPL 2026 Viral: Preity Zinta Hugs Arshdeep Singh After PBKS Beat LSG, Punjab Kings Pacer’s Hilarious Celebration Steals Show | WATCH
IPL 2026 Viral: Preity Zinta Hugs Arshdeep Singh After PBKS Beat LSG, Punjab Kings Pacer’s Hilarious Celebration Steals Show | WATCH

QUICK LINKS