GT vs MI IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma Play Today? — Fitness Update, H2H Record, And Predicted Playing XIs

A struggling Mumbai Indians will look to get back on track when they face in-form Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League on Monday. Both teams are coming into this match in very different form. Gujarat Titans started the season with two losses but have now won three matches in a row, making a strong comeback. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, began with a win but have now lost four straight games and are sliding down the table.

Mumbai’s main problem has been poor performance in both batting and bowling. Suryakumar Yadav has shown flashes of form but has not been consistent. Tilak Varma has also struggled, while captain Hardik Pandya has not made a strong impact with the bat.

The bowling unit has also failed to deliver. Jasprit Bumrah has been economical but has not taken wickets yet. The rest of the attack has also struggled, especially in the powerplay overs. Fitness concerns around Rohit Sharma have added more worry for the team.

Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, have been strong with the bat. Their top order, including Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler, has been in good form. While their bowling is still a bit inconsistent, it showed improvement in the last match, giving them confidence ahead of this clash.

GT vs MI, IPL 2026: What is Head-to-Head Record?

The two teams will play each other in eight matches. Gujarat Titans have won five matches while Mumbai Indians have clinched victories in three games.

GT vs MI, IPL 2026: What do Stats Suggest?

The highest team total in this rivalry is 233/3 by Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the 2023 Qualifier 2 on May 26, 2023. The lowest total is 152 by Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on May 6, 2022.

The biggest win by runs also belongs to Gujarat Titans, who won by 62 runs in the same 2023 match while defending a target of 234. In terms of wickets, GT also recorded a close win by 3 wickets (DLS method, last ball) at the Wankhede Stadium on May 6, 2025.

Individually, Shubman Gill has been the top performer in this fixture with 317 runs in 7 innings, including a highest score of 129 off 60 balls in Ahmedabad in 2023. For bowling, Rashid Khan has been the most successful, taking 10 wickets in 4 matches. The most appearances in this rivalry are shared by Gill for Gujarat Titans and Hardik Pandya for Mumbai Indians, with 8 matches each.

GT vs MI, IPL 2026: What is the Update of Rohit Sharma?

Rohit Sharma returned to nets ahead of the game after recovering from a hamstring injury. The former captain sustained the injury during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and subsequently underwent scans to determine its severity. Although he tried to continue playing, he was eventually ruled out of the following game against Punjab Kings, with skipper Hardik Pandya earlier suggesting that Rohit could miss at least two matches.

GT vs MI, IPL 2026: How Will the Track Play?

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is known as a strong batting-friendly venue in world cricket. The red-soil pitch offers good bounce and carry early on, which gives fast bowlers some help with the new ball. As the match progresses, batting becomes easier, especially during the middle overs. In night games, dew usually sets in from around the 12th to 14th over of the second innings, making it difficult for bowlers to grip the ball. This often gives chasing teams a clear advantage.

GT Vs MI Predicted XIs

GT: Shubman Gill (Captain), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (Wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj. (Impact player: Shahrukh Khan)

MI: Quinton de Kock (Wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Hardik Pandya (Captain), Mayank Rawat, Mitchell Santner/Will Jacks, Shardul Thakur, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah. (Impact player: Allah Ghazanfar)

Also Read: KKR vs RR, IPL 2026 | Did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Break Down After Defeat? Viral Video Shows Youngster Upset | WATCH

