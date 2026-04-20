Namita Thapar Breaks Silence After Namaz Video Controversy, Says ‘Called R**di Non-Stop’, ‘God Is Watching…’ | WATCH

Namita Thapar, entrepreneur and Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, has strongly responded to sustained online harassment, issuing a firm message against hate while advocating for mutual respect across religions. The backlash followed her recent social media post in which she spoke about the physical health benefits of Namaz, a comment that sparked widespread debate online. In a video shared on social media, Thapar revealed that she recorded the message at around 7:00 am during her commute to work in Mumbai. She said she was compelled to stop her car mid-journey to address what she described as trolling and abusive remarks directed at her and her family.

“I’ve been called ‘r**di’ non-stop,” she said, highlighting the intensity of the abuse.

Thapar added that she has come to realise that “silence is not a virtue,” especially when one’s dignity or basic human rights are under attack.

Namita Thapar Nimaz Controversy: Emcure Director Flags ‘Selective Outrage’ Over Religious Discussions

Known widely for her role on Shark Tank India, Thapar pointed to what she described as selective outrage online.

As a healthcare professional, she explained that her observations on religious practices are rooted purely in a wellness perspective. She noted that she has previously shared content about Hindu traditions such as Surya Namaskar and yoga asanas without attracting similar backlash.

Questioning the inconsistency, she reiterated her belief that all religions deserve equal respect, stating, “R for Religion means R for Respect.”

I left for bombay at 6.30 am like the hard working professional that I am & stopped the car at 7 am to make this reel as I’ve long realised that silence is not a virtue & one must speak up when they are disrespected. Yes if wrong things happen at any workplace that are against… pic.twitter.com/rvMSu0wXz0 — Namita (@namitathapar) April 20, 2026

Shark Tank India Judge Namita Thapar Says Trolls ‘Crossed a Line’

Thapar said that she has grown accustomed to trolling since joining the startup reality show. However, she stressed that this episode crossed a line, prompting her to take a stand not just for herself but for a broader principle.

She urged citizens, whom she referred to as “proud Indians,” to raise their voices against injustice, framing it as both a humanitarian and patriotic responsibility. According to her, silence in the face of wrongdoing only enables further harm.

Thapar invoked the idea of karma, warning those spreading hate that “God is watching” and their actions do not go unnoticed. She ended her message with “Jai Hind.”

Who Is Namita Thapar?

Namita Vikas Thapar was born on March 21, 1977, in Pune, Maharashtra. She is the daughter of Satish Ramanlal Mehta, CEO of Emcure Pharma.

She is a Chartered Accountant and holds an MBA from the Fuqua School of Business. Thapar joined Emcure Pharmaceuticals in 1999 as Chief Financial Officer and later expanded her role to oversee Indian operations. She currently serves as Executive Director and was reappointed for an additional five-year term effective July 28, 2024.

She is also the founder of Incredible Ventures Ltd, an education company focused on promoting youth entrepreneurship across cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, Chennai and Ahmedabad.

According to media reports, her net worth is estimated at around Rs 600 crore, with her primary income stemming from her leadership role at Emcure Pharmaceuticals.

What Is Namita Thapar’s Namaz Video That Sparked Controversy?

The controversy is based on a recent Instagram video in which Thapar spoke about Namaz and its health benefits. The video, shared after she celebrated Eid with close friends, quickly went viral, drawing both praise and criticism.

In her post, she described Namaz as a “beautiful spiritual practice” that also offers physical and mental health benefits.

She explained that the postures involved are similar to yoga positions such as Vajrasana and may aid digestion, improve posture alignment, and reduce stress by lowering cortisol levels.

Namita Thapar is an idol for many girls and is one of the prominent names in the Pharma sector. She can be seen in this video comparing Namaz to Yoga and talking about the benefits of Namaz and community prayers in Masjids. I fail to understand the purpose behind such a video. pic.twitter.com/bnB8gCr8tu — पाकीट तज्ञ (@paakittadnya) April 15, 2026

She wrote, “I celebrated Eid with some of my closest friends. What a beautiful festival of gratitude, giving, togetherness & oneness. I look forward to it every year!! Special thanks to my friend who educated me on how namaz isn’t just a beautiful spiritual practice but also has amazing health benefits!”

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