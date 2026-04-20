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Home > World News > Hamas Aid-For-Sex Scandal: How The Terrorist Group Traps Gaza Women With Food, $30, & Medicine For Sex, Widows, Single Mothers Targeted

Hamas Aid-For-Sex Scandal: How The Terrorist Group Traps Gaza Women With Food, $30, & Medicine For Sex, Widows, Single Mothers Targeted

Allegations have surfaced from Gaza accusing Hamas members of exploiting vulnerable women amid a deepening humanitarian crisis. Testimonies claim aid such as food, money, and medicine is being exchanged for sex.

Gaza women allege Hamas members exploited aid crisis, offering food, money and medicine in exchange for sex. Photos: X, Gemini.
Gaza women allege Hamas members exploited aid crisis, offering food, money and medicine in exchange for sex. Photos: X, Gemini.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 20, 2026 14:33:53 IST

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Hamas Aid-For-Sex Scandal: How The Terrorist Group Traps Gaza Women With Food, $30, & Medicine For Sex, Widows, Single Mothers Targeted

Residents in Gaza have alleged widespread sexual exploitation of women by members of Hamas, with claims that necessities such as food are being offered in exchange for sex. According to a report by the NY Post, citing testimonies, a pattern of abuse targeting women already facing severe hardship amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.  According to multiple accounts, Hamas members are said to be targeting widows, recent divorcees, and young or single mothers, particularly those who approach them seeking help. The alleged method involves luring women with promises of aid, including essential food items like rice and sugar. A woman from the enclave told the Post that such practices are widespread within the group. 

“It’s being done by all their employees and members, as though it’s an organization set up for sexual harassment, psychological abuse and harassing young women,” she told the outlet.

Hamas Targets Vulnerable Women, Coerce For Sex

Recounting one such instance, a woman said, “A guy will say, ‘Come, we have a relief package for you.’ He represents an Islamic organization, a movement whose name I won’t mention, but it is a political organization.”

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She further described the coercion, adding, “‘If you come with me and do so and so, I’ll give you so and so.’ And the women, who have no life experience, end up getting exploited.”

Also Read: Iran To Reopen Airspace In Phases: Inside The 4-Stage Plan After US-Israel War — But When Will Ticket Sales Resume?

Medicine For Sex: Hamas’ Exploitation Of Gaza Women 

The allegations align with concerns raised during the peak of Gaza’s humanitarian crisis last year, when large segments of the population faced severe food shortages due to the ongoing war and aid restrictions imposed by Israel.

In one such case, which was earlier documented, a 38 year old mother of six who was approached by a man purportedly associated with an aid group, claimed that she had been forced into having sex with the man. In exchange, she was given $30, a box of medicine, food supplies and a promise of employment that never came to pass.

Such exploitation has been a threat in conflict zones where aid access is constrained and accountability mechanisms are ineffective, which humanitarian organisations have long been warning about. It is also a part of broader charges of sexual violence by the Israeli victims of kidnapping in the conflict.

Is Hamas Giving Up Arms?

Six months following a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has signalled a possible change in attitude towards weapons. A report by The New York Times indicated that two Hamas officials claimed that the group could be ready to surrender thousands of automatic rifles and other weapons used by its police and its internal security forces. The report indicated that such weapons might be handed over to a Palestinian administrative committee that would be used to control Gaza under the supervision of an international body known as the Board of Peace which was led by Donald Trump as part of ceasefire-related agreement. But the proposal leaves short of full disarmament, a main Israeli demand and a major component of the peace deal suggested by Trump, which proposes the full demilitarisation of Gaza and a governmentless Hamas takeover of power.

Also Read: ‘Battle Of Civilization’: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu On Iran As US-Israel Continue Attacks In Lebanon And Gaza

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Tags: gazaGaza newsGaza Womenhamashamas newshome-hero-pos-1Israel newspalestinewomenWorld news

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Hamas Aid-For-Sex Scandal: How The Terrorist Group Traps Gaza Women With Food, $30, & Medicine For Sex, Widows, Single Mothers Targeted

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Hamas Aid-For-Sex Scandal: How The Terrorist Group Traps Gaza Women With Food, $30, & Medicine For Sex, Widows, Single Mothers Targeted
Hamas Aid-For-Sex Scandal: How The Terrorist Group Traps Gaza Women With Food, $30, & Medicine For Sex, Widows, Single Mothers Targeted
Hamas Aid-For-Sex Scandal: How The Terrorist Group Traps Gaza Women With Food, $30, & Medicine For Sex, Widows, Single Mothers Targeted
Hamas Aid-For-Sex Scandal: How The Terrorist Group Traps Gaza Women With Food, $30, & Medicine For Sex, Widows, Single Mothers Targeted

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