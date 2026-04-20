‘Battle Of Civilization’: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu On Iran As US-Israel Continue Attacks In Lebanon And Gaza

According to Al Jazeera, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that his nation and the US are fighting a “battle of civilization against barbarism” in reference to Iran.

Netanyahu stated that Israel has been “engaged with the United States in a battle against the great tyranny of Iran, which terrorises the world, which seeks our destruction and seeks to bring down the United States, seeks to bring down Western civilisation as we know it” during a press conference held during Argentine President Javier Milei’s visit.

Separately, the Israeli military claimed it had killed an “armed” individual who crossed the so-called “Yellow Line” in southern Lebanon, an area established by Israel as part of its ongoing military operations. The army did not provide evidence to support the claim, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The “Yellow Line” refers to a military zone extending roughly 10 km north of the border inside southern Lebanon. Israeli officials have indicated they intend to maintain control over this zone while reserving the right to conduct strikes there, citing efforts to eliminate Hezbollah’s presence, according to Al Jazeera.

The demarcation has drawn comparisons to Gaza, where Israeli forces have divided Palestinian territory into multiple zones, including an eastern section covering around 60 percent of the enclave under Israeli military control.

Meanwhile, Lebanese army said a specialised unit has begun removing an “earthen barrier” placed by Israeli forces on a road in Tyre, southern Lebanon, according to a post on X. A surveillance point has also been set up in the area.

“In continuation of the rehabilitation works for the Tayr Falsiyeh-Tyre bridge, work began on establishing a cement ferry to enable vehicles to cross,” Lebanon’s army said.

The Israeli military had carried out widespread destruction of infrastructure in southern Lebanon, in what has been described as an attempt to isolate the region from the rest of the country.

Following a ceasefire that came into effect on Friday, Lebanese authorities have been working to restore critical infrastructure as hundreds of thousands of displaced residents begin returning to their homes, Al Jazeera reported.

In Gaza, an Israeli attack killed a child amid ongoing strikes across the enclave. Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Hala Salem Darwish was killed east of the al-Maghazi refugee camp.

Ayman Khaled Abu Hasna, 38, was killed and numerous people were injured when an Israeli drone attack struck a motorcycle on Salah al-Din Street, northeast of Nuseirat camp, according to al-Awda Hospital, as reported by Al Jazeera.

(ANI)