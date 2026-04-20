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Home > India News > Amravati Viral MMS Sex Scandal: From Luxury Cars To High-End Gadgets, Accused Ayan Ahmed’s Lavish Lifestyle Under Scanner As Probe Deepens

Amravati Viral MMS Sex Scandal: From Luxury Cars To High-End Gadgets, Accused Ayan Ahmed’s Lavish Lifestyle Under Scanner As Probe Deepens

Amravati Viral MMS Sex Scandal: The alleged sex exploitation case in Maharashtra’s Paratwada has taken a serious turn, with investigators now focusing on the unexplained wealth and lifestyle of the main accused, Ayan Ahmad.

Amravati Viral MMS Sex Scandal (Via X, Canva)
Amravati Viral MMS Sex Scandal (Via X, Canva)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 20, 2026 11:17:09 IST

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Amravati Viral MMS Sex Scandal: From Luxury Cars To High-End Gadgets, Accused Ayan Ahmed’s Lavish Lifestyle Under Scanner As Probe Deepens

Amravati Viral MMS Sex Scandal: The alleged sex exploitation case in Maharashtra’s Paratwada has taken a serious turn, with investigators now focusing on the unexplained wealth and lifestyle of the main accused, Ayan Ahmad.

Viral videos showing him with luxury cars, bundles of cash and expensive gadgets have raised fresh questions about his financial sources and possible links to illegal activities.

Amravati Viral MMS: Luxury Lifestyle Raises Red Flags

In multiple clips circulating online, the 19-year-old is seen driving high-end vehicles, flaunting cash and using premium smartphones. In one video, he appears to be holding a firearm, which is now under scrutiny. Investigators are trying to determine how he funded such a lifestyle and whether the money was linked to criminal operations.

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Police are also examining his social media presence, where he projected an aggressive image. One clip shows him making bold statements about success at any cost, which has further drawn attention to his network and associations.

Amravati Viral MMS: Key Evidence Under Scanner

A Mahindra Thar bearing registration number MH-27-DL-3100, allegedly used by the accused, is being verified. Officials are checking ownership details and its connection to Ahmad. The firearm seen in the videos is also under investigation to confirm whether it was legally possessed.

A flat in the Katora Naka area has emerged as a crucial location. Police suspect the apartment was used to film and circulate obscene content. Residents have claimed that suspicious activity had been ongoing for months, with frequent late-night visits by unidentified individuals.

Amravati Viral MMS: Probe Widens As Arrests Continue

The case involves allegations of sexual exploitation of minors and circulation of explicit videos. It has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the POCSO Act and the IT Act. A Special Investigation Team has been formed to handle the probe.

So far, eight people have been arrested. According to Vishal Anand, the investigation began after videos surfaced online on April 11. Ahmad was arrested on April 13, and several digital devices, including phones and a laptop, have been seized for forensic analysis.

Officials say the focus now is on tracking the money trail, identifying more victims and determining whether the case is part of a larger network.

ALSO READ: Namita Thapar Breaks Silence After Namaz Video Controversy, Says ‘Called R**di Non-Stop’, ‘God Is Watching…’ | WATCH

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Amravati Viral MMS Sex Scandal: From Luxury Cars To High-End Gadgets, Accused Ayan Ahmed’s Lavish Lifestyle Under Scanner As Probe Deepens

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Amravati Viral MMS Sex Scandal: From Luxury Cars To High-End Gadgets, Accused Ayan Ahmed’s Lavish Lifestyle Under Scanner As Probe Deepens

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Amravati Viral MMS Sex Scandal: From Luxury Cars To High-End Gadgets, Accused Ayan Ahmed’s Lavish Lifestyle Under Scanner As Probe Deepens
Amravati Viral MMS Sex Scandal: From Luxury Cars To High-End Gadgets, Accused Ayan Ahmed’s Lavish Lifestyle Under Scanner As Probe Deepens
Amravati Viral MMS Sex Scandal: From Luxury Cars To High-End Gadgets, Accused Ayan Ahmed’s Lavish Lifestyle Under Scanner As Probe Deepens
Amravati Viral MMS Sex Scandal: From Luxury Cars To High-End Gadgets, Accused Ayan Ahmed’s Lavish Lifestyle Under Scanner As Probe Deepens

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